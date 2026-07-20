Vietjet to launch HCM City-Colombo flights

HÀ NỘI — Vietjet will launch direct flights between HCM City and Colombo next month, expanding air links between Việt Nam and Sri Lanka and offering promotional fares ahead of the route's debut.

The new route will operate three return flights a week, starting from August 18, Vietjet said.

It added that the new service would support tourism, business travel and family visits while improving connectivity between the two countries.

Passengers travelling from Sri Lanka would also be able to connect through HCM City to destinations across its network, including Australia, Japan, Taiwan (China), Indonesia and other Asia-Pacific markets, according to Vietjet.

To mark the launch, the airline said it would offer Eco-class tickets from zero đồng, excluding taxes and fees, for bookings made between Tuesday and Thursday.

Passengers booking during the promotion will also receive a complimentary 20-kilo checked baggage allowance. The offer is valid for travel between August 18, 2026 and March 31, 2027. — VNS