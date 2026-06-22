Vietnam Airlines Group maintains on-time performance above industry average

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines Group, comprising Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, continued to outperform the national aviation industry in on-time performance (OTP), according to data released by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

The group recorded strong OTP results for three consecutive months, from March to May 2026, reflecting improvements in operational efficiency and coordination across its airline network.

Among the carriers, Pacific Airlines achieved the highest OTP in the industry for three straight months. The airline recorded OTP rates of 89 per cent in March, 96 per cent in April and 95.2 per cent in May, consistently maintaining its leading position in the market.

Vietnam Airlines and VASCO also posted encouraging results during the period. Vietnam Airlines improved its OTP from 80.4 per cent in March to 89.3 per cent in April and 89.5 per cent in May. Meanwhile, VASCO maintained high punctuality levels, with OTP rates of 85.3 per cent, 92.1 per cent and 92.2 per cent, respectively.

All three airlines exceeded the industry-wide average OTP, which stood at 79.6 per cent in March, 86 per cent in April and 87.1 per cent in May.

The results underscore the effectiveness of Vietnam Airlines Group’s operational management and the close coordination among units across its ecosystem. They also reflect the efforts of employees throughout the aviation value chain, from operations control and technical services to ground handling, flight crews and support teams.

In recent months, the group’s airlines have implemented a range of measures to enhance operational efficiency, optimise resources and strengthen coordination across the system. These efforts have played a key role in improving punctuality and maintaining stable service quality amid rising travel demand.

Đặng Anh Tuấn, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Vietnam Airlines, said the group had consistently maintained OTP levels above the industry average.

“Maintaining strong on-time performance demonstrates the effectiveness of our operational solutions, resource optimisation efforts and the commitment of our entire workforce to ensuring safe, stable operations while delivering a more convenient travel experience for passengers,” he said.

As Việt Nam’s national flag carrier group, Vietnam Airlines Group would continue to optimise its operations and expand the application of advanced technologies to further improve punctuality. The initiative was aimed at enhancing passenger experience while reinforcing the competitiveness and reputation of Việt Nam’s aviation sector in the international market. — VNS