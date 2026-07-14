SSI to become Việt Nam's first brokerage with over $1.1 billion in charter capital

HÀ NỘI — SSI Securities Corporation is poised to become Việt Nam's first securities firm with charter capital over VNĐ30 trillion (US$1.1 billion) after its board approved the implementation of a bonus share issuance plan funded by equity, reinforcing its position as the country's largest brokerage by capital.

According to the latest announcement, SSI plans to issue more than 500.2 million bonus shares to existing shareholders at a ratio of 5:1, meaning shareholders will receive one new share for every five shares held.

The issuance is scheduled to take place in 2026 following approval from the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC). The newly issued shares will not be subject to transfer restrictions. Funding for the issuance will come from the company's share premium and undistributed after-tax profits.

The announcement comes shortly after SSI completed the issuance of 10 million shares under its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Following the ESOP issuance, the company has 2.503 billion listed shares outstanding, equivalent to charter capital of VNĐ25.03 trillion.

Upon completion of the upcoming bonus share issue, SSI's charter capital is expected to exceed VNĐ30 trillion, allowing the brokerage to regain its position as the securities firm with the largest charter capital in the Vietnamese market. The title is currently held by Techcom Securities (TCBS), which has charter capital of VNĐ27.7 trillion. — BIZHUB