YADEA to open $100-million e-motorbike factory in Bắc Ninh

February 22, 2026 - 14:34

The electric motorbike manufacturing plant, located in Tân Hưng Industrial Park, represents the first phase of the company’s investment and forms part of its broader expansion in Southeast Asia.

 

YADEA Osta is positioned as the company's flagship electric scooter and produced on the new Bắc Ninh production line. — Photo bnews.vn

HÀ NỘI — Chinese electric two-wheeler maker YADEA Vietnam is set to accelerate its presence in the country with the inauguration of a US$100 million electric motorbike manufacturing plant in Bắc Ninh Province on March 1, alongside the debut of a new premium model, the YADEA Osta.

The facility, located in Tân Hưng Industrial Park, marks the first phase of the company’s investment and forms part of its wider expansion strategy in Southeast Asia. According to the company, the plant is intended to bolster its manufacturing capacity in Việt Nam and meet rising demand for electric two-wheelers.

Designed as a smart manufacturing facility, the plant is expected to assume a greater role in YADEA’s regional supply chain. It is projected to create thousands of jobs for local workers and provide fresh impetus to Việt Nam’s electric motorbike industry, which has recorded steady growth in recent years amid a broader shift towards greener transport.

The company said it planned to continue investing in production technology and workforce development in Việt Nam as it expands its footprint in the domestic market.

At the inauguration, YADEA will also unveil the YADEA Osta, positioned as its flagship electric scooter and manufactured on the new Bắc Ninh production line. The model features a Neo-Retro design blending classic and contemporary elements and is tailored to urban commuting conditions. It offers extended travel range and enhanced battery performance, along with integrated safety and smart features typically found in higher-end scooter segments. — VNA/VNS

YADEA plant in Bắc Ninh

