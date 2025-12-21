PVI Insurance hits $1 billion revenue, first among Vietnamese insurers

HÀ NỘI — PVI Insurance has become the first non-life insurer in Việt Nam to surpass US$1 billion in annual revenue. The milestone marks a significant achievement for the country's insurance sector as regional economies face increased volatility and supply chain disruptions.

The company raised its charter capital to VNĐ4.32 trillion (over $166 million) from VNĐ3.9 trillion in 2025. The additional capital strengthens its capacity to underwrite large-scale risks in energy, oil and gas, aviation and infrastructure. These sectors account for the bulk of its premium income.

PVI's revenue threshold reflects both scale and financial resilience. The company maintains its dominant position in Việt Nam's non-life insurance market. It is now expanding its regional footprint through reinsurance operations.

International reinsurance contributed significantly to PVI's growth in 2025. The segment posted robust gains that demonstrate the company's expanding role in global insurance markets. Reinsurance operations help diversify risk exposure and optimise capital deployment.

PVI's international standing strengthened after winning two categories at the InsuranceAsia News Awards for Excellence. The company took home General Insurer of the Year and Underwriting Initiative of the Year. This marks the first time a Vietnamese non-life insurer has claimed both honours simultaneously. PVI also secured a top three finish at the 29th Asia Insurance Industry Awards, competing against leading regional insurers.

The company's underwriting capabilities in complex risks have positioned it as a key capacity provider in Southeast Asian markets. Infrastructure investment remains strong in the region despite broader economic headwinds.

Beyond commercial operations, PVI fulfilled its 2025 commitments to Vietnam Social Security. The company achieved 100 per cent of its enrolment targets for expanding health and social insurance coverage. The public-private partnership model has proven effective in extending social protection coverage.

The $1 billion milestone arrives as Việt Nam's insurance penetration rate remains below regional averages which suggests substantial growth potential for the sector. With strong financial scale and risk management infrastructure, PVI is directing investment toward technology and market expansion to capture further market share domestically whilst building regional presence as the industry matures. — BIZHUB/VNS