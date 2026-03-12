2,000 people in Philippine city hold vigil for peace in the Middle East

CAGAYAN — Carrying lighted candles, some 2,000 people gathered at Rizal Park in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan in the Philippines on Wednesday evening to pray for an end to the conflict in the Middle East, which has led to skyrocketing fuel prices worldwide.

One participant, Edarlina Ballad, spoke about losing sleep thinking about her daughter, an overseas worker in Bahrain.

She appealed to the government to hasten the repatriation of Filipinos from the troubled region.

Department of Migrant Workers representative Gerardo Nicolas urged fellow vigil participants to continue gathering “as one Filipino family united in prayer and solidarity.”

“We remain committed to fulfilling our mandate to protect and promote the welfare of our overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), particularly those working in the Middle East,” he added.

Nicolas said the department has been ensuring “no OFW is left behind and that every returning worker receives the necessary assistance and support during these difficult times.”

“Being separated from one’s family is never easy, especially if the situation around us is filled with fear and uncertainty. We also extend our solidarity and embrace our OFWs who continue to raise their voices in prayer, asking for protection, safety, and peace for everyone,” he added.

“We believe that prayer works wonders and will give us stronger faith that, in the end, everything will turn out all right,” said Tuguegarao City mayor Maila Ting Que.

Governor Edgar Aglipay emphasized how prayers reinforce “our love for each other.”

Apart from bringing worries to the families of OFWs, the war in the Middle East has also caused rising commodity prices, putting pressure on people’s incomes. — INQUIRER.NET/ANN