Southeast Asia’s first unified private label platform launched

By Thu Trà

BANGKOK — PLX Asia, a new B2B platform focused on private label and contract manufacturing, was introduced on Friday as Southeast Asia’s first unified ecosystem linking retailers, manufacturers and solution providers, ahead of its planned full-scale trade event in 2027.

The initiative was unveiled during an Industry Leadership Summit held the same day alongside THAIFEX–Anuga Asia 2026, marking its first formal introduction to the industry.

Organisers said PLX Asia is designed to address fragmentation in the region’s private label supply chain by improving sourcing efficiency, accelerating product development and supporting collaboration across retailers and manufacturers.

The platform is led by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Koelnmesse.

“Private label has moved from a value alternative to a core growth driver for retailers worldwide,” said Mathias Kuepper, Managing Director and Regional President for Asia-Pacific at Koelnmesse. “Southeast Asia is reaching that inflection point, but the ecosystem remains fragmented.”

He said PLX Asia aims to connect stakeholders and strengthen capabilities across the region’s private label value chain.

Private label products have become a key growth driver in mature markets including China, Europe and North America, where retailers use their own brands to improve margins and respond more quickly to consumer demand.

In Southeast Asia, organisers said the sector is entering a growth phase supported by expanding modern retail infrastructure, rising consumer demand and strong manufacturing capabilities in original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and original design manufacturing (ODM).

Thailand, in particular, is positioned as a regional hub for private label production, said Dr. Poj Aramwattananont, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

“Thai manufacturers integrate product development, design and manufacturing in compliance with international standards,” he said, adding that the sector supports competitiveness in global value chains.

The platform is being positioned as a curated business network rather than a traditional trade fair, focusing on targeted engagement between buyers and suppliers across food and non-food categories, including beauty, household goods and pet care.

Nuno Afonso, President of Daymon International, said private label is becoming a strategic priority for retailers.

“It is about growth, differentiation, margin and shopper relevance,” he said. “Retailers who execute well will shape the next chapter of modern retail in the region.”

PLX Asia’s inaugural full-scale trade exhibition is scheduled for 2027 as a standalone show covering private label and contract manufacturing across food and non-food categories, including food and beverage, beauty and personal care, and household products.

Organisers said the long-term goal is to establish PLX Asia as a regional hub for private label sourcing, innovation and collaboration by connecting Southeast Asia’s manufacturing base with international retailers. — VNS