Cambodia, Laos pledge commitment to combat cross-border crimes, scams

PHNOM PENH — Cambodia and Laos have reaffirmed their strong commitment to combating all forms of transnational crime, including drug trafficking, human trafficking, arms smuggling and especially online scam operations.

The two nations have also agreed to strengthen the exchange of information and experiences related to these crimes in order to suppress them more effectively.

Minister of Interior Sar Sokha met with Laos’ newly appointed Minister of Public Security, Lieutenant General Vanthong Kongmany at the ministry’s headquarters in Phnom Penh.

The two sides reviewed the implementation of bilateral cooperation in 2025 and signed a cooperation memorandum for 2026.

They expressed full support for and appreciation of the close friendship and relationship between the top leaders of the two countries.

They noted that regular high-level engagement has provided clear direction for bilateral ties through the strengthening of friendship, solidarity and mutual political trust as good neighbours and brotherly nations – forming a strong foundation for cooperation across all sectors.

Sokha and Kongmany also praised the strong cooperation between the law enforcement authorities and border provinces of both countries, saying it has contributed significantly to maintaining security, public order and safety along border areas. The cooperation has helped authorities promptly prevent and suppress negative activities while facilitating smooth and orderly cross-border trade, economic activity and tourism between the two nations.

Sokha briefed the Laos side on the impact of what he described as recent aggression against its national sovereignty, which resulted in loss of life and significant damage to both public and private property. He said around 30,000 Cambodian citizens are still unable to return to their homes.

He reiterated the Royal Government’s position on resolving border issues peacefully and its absolute rejection of any attempt to alter border lines through military force. He thanked Laos for sending observers to join the ASEAN Observer Team who are currently monitoring the situation along the Cambodia-Thailand border.

In response to evolving security and socio-economic conditions, Sokha and Kongmany signed a cooperation memorandum for 2026. It focused on two major priorities.

The first is to continue enhancing cooperation between border provincial authorities and law enforcement agencies through information-sharing. It also aims to facilitate legal cross-border travel for business and tourism purposes.

The second is to continue working together to develop cross-border infrastructure in line with the policies of both governments, particularly infrastructure connectivity and international border checkpoints, in order to boost the movement of people and trade between the two countries in response to demographic and socio-economic growth. — THE PHNOM PENH POST/ANN