China ready to help restart talks, de-escalate Mideast crisis, foreign minister Wang says

BEIJING — China is ready to make further efforts to de-escalate tensions, end the fighting, help create conditions for the launch of peace talks and play a greater role in restoring peace and tranquility in the Middle East, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi in Beijing on Wednesday.

Araqchi briefed Wang on the latest developments in Iran-US negotiations and Iran’s considerations for the next stage. He said Iran will firmly safeguard its national sovereignty and dignity while continuing to build consensus through peaceful negotiations in pursuit of a comprehensive and lasting solution.

Araqchi appreciated that China has always stood on the right side of history, saying Iran trusts China and looks forward to China continuing to play an active role in promoting peace and ending the fighting. He also voiced support for the establishment of a new postwar regional architecture capable of coordinating development and security.

Noting the regional situation is at a critical juncture between war and peace, Wang said China believes that a comprehensive end to the fighting brooks no delay, that any resumption of hostilities would be even more undesirable, and that staying committed to negotiations is particularly important.

China supports Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security, and appreciates Iran’s willingness to seek a political settlement through diplomatic means, Wang said.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Wang said the international community shares a common concern over restoring normal and safe passage through the strait, and China hopes the parties concerned will respond as soon as possible to the strong calls of the international community.

On the nuclear issue, China appreciates Iran’s commitment not to develop nuclear weapons, while maintaining that Iran has the legitimate right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, Wang said.

China encourages Iran and more Gulf countries to engage in dialogue, promote good-neighborly relations, and supports the establishment by regional countries of a regional peace and security architecture based on common participation, shared interests and common development, he added. — China Daily/ANN