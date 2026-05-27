Thu Thiem Eco Smart City: a landmark mega-development in the heart of HCM City

HCM CITY — Spanning approximately 16.7 hectares with 11 towers planned ranging from four to 60 stories, Thu Thiem Eco Smart City is set to become one of the largest mixed-use developments in the core of Thủ Thiêm New Urban Area, HCM City.

Thủ Thiêm Eco Smart City is located in Functional Zone 2A, the central core of Thủ Thiêm New Urban Area in An Khánh Ward, Thủ Đức City.

The project occupies six adjacent land plots (2-1 to 2-6) with a total site area of around 16.7 hectares, an exceptionally rare scale for a central HCM City development.

The project is surrounded on all four sides by key urban infrastructure and landmark destinations. To the north lies Thủ Thiêm Central Square; to the east, the 16.7-hectare central lake; to the south, the Thủ Thiêm Tunnel and Functional Zone 2B; and to the west, the Saigon River and riverside boulevard, offering direct panoramic views of District 1.

In terms of connectivity, the project sits within immediate reach of Thủ Thiêm Metro Station on Metro Line 1 (Bến Thành-Suối Tiên), the Thủ Thiêm Tunnel, Ba Son Bridge and the future Thủ Thiêm International Financial Centre currently under development.

This gives the project one of the highest levels of infrastructure connectivity among all developments in Thủ Thiêm today.

Technical scale and mixed-use master plan

The project is being developed by South Korea’s Lotte Group. Of the site's total 16.7 hectares, approximately 7.5 hectares are allocated for construction, resulting in a building coverage ratio of just 33.5 per cent, while the remaining area is dedicated to open space, landscaping and technical infrastructure.

Under the master plan, the site's 11 towers will be divided into two primary functional zones:

The residential zone occupies plots 2-2, 2-4 and 2-6, with a construction footprint of approximately 24,090sq.m. This section includes six towers ranging from four to 48 stories, delivering more than 1,200 residences, including luxury apartments, duplex units and penthouses.

The towers are staggered in height and gradually step down toward the central lake to optimise natural ventilation and maximise views of the Saigon River.

Occupying plots 2-1, 2-3 and 2-5, the international commercial zone has a construction footprint of approximately 25,906sq.m. This zone includes five towers ranging from four to 50 stories, integrating a large retail mall, Grade A+ office space and a six-star luxury hotel. The tallest commercial tower reaches 50 stories, making it one of the signature high-rise structures in Thủ Thiêm.

The project follows the vision of an 'Eco Smart City', integrating IoT technologies into building management and operations while combining residential, commercial, office and hospitality functions within a single integrated urban complex.

Strategic role in Thủ Thiêm’s long-term development

Thủ Thiêm is planned as HCM City’s future central business district, complementing the existing downtown area of District 1 across the Saigon River. In recent years, the area has seen the emergence of multiple luxury and ultra-luxury developments, driving property values sharply higher.

Within this context, Thủ Thiêm Eco Smart City stands out for two defining advantages: its rare 16.7-hectare contiguous landholding in the urban core, which is significantly larger than most existing projects, and its fully integrated mixed-use structure.

The project's 11 towers will combine retail, office, hospitality and residential components, rather than functioning solely as a residential development.

As the metro system, international financial centre, civic institutions and riverfront public spaces are completed in parallel, Thu Thiem Eco Smart City is expected to become one of the flagship large-scale developments shaping Thủ Thiêm into the true new centre of HCM City, rather than simply another high-end residential district.