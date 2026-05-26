Market mixed, VN-Index inches lower

HÀ NỘI — Indices ended mixed on Tuesday, with Vin shares weighing on the VN‑Index despite a market breadth that leaned more toward advancing stocks on the main exchange.

On the Hochiminh Stock Exchange, the VN‑Index fell 1.85 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 1,884.18 points. Trading value on HoSE reached more than VNĐ19.7 trillion, equal to a trading volume of 729.6 million shares.

Although the index dipped marginally, market breadth on the southern bourse showed relatively stronger buying pressure, as 199 stocks rose and 116 declined.

The session's most notable feature was the negative contribution from the Vingroup basket.

Vingroup (VIC) alone subtracted nearly 9.5 points from the VN‑Index, making it the largest negative contributor. Vinhomes (VHM) further reduced the index by more than four points, while other names including Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation (HCM), BaoViet Holdings (BVH), Vietjet Aviation (VJC) and Sacombank (STB) also added downward pressure.

The weakness in VIC and VHM emerged after a prolonged strong rally over multiple weeks. After repeatedly acting as a lead engine that helped push the VN‑Index toward the 1,900-point level, profit-taking pressure in large caps began to increase, particularly as fund flow appeared to rotate toward mid-range banking and real estate.

On the other side, the financial sector was seen as an important support. Strong domestic investors shifted back into banking after a long period of dormancy, helping the VN‑Index avoid a deeper decline.

Banking influenced the tape directly, with seven out of the top 10 stocks contributing the most to the VN‑Index coming from that group.

Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB) led with a gain of 5.3 per cent. Several large pillars also reversed from weakness into positive territory, including MBBank (MBB), VPBank (VPB), BIDV (BID), Vietinbank (CTG) and Vietcombank (VCB), each up more than 1 per cent versus reference.

The market also saw broad firmness in the oil and gas sector. Names such as PV Gas (GAS), Petrolimex (PLX) and PV Drilling (PVD) were reported as rising or accumulating at under 1 per cent, but still contributing to a more positive backdrop that helped smaller-cap shares recover after the sharp drop earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX‑Index continued higher, gaining 6.35 points, or 2.34 per cent, to 278.15 points. HNX breadth showed 71 advancing and 61 declining.

Foreign flows remained a drag on HoSE, as foreign investors continued net selling for the fourth consecutive session, with a total value of nearly VNĐ936.6 billion. — BIZHUB/VNS