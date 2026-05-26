Việt Nam boosts farm product traceability

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has shared details of its agricultural product traceability system with Chinese customs authorities as the country steps up efforts to strengthen food safety, supply chain transparency and agricultural exports.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) said it had sent the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC) information on Việt Nam’s traceability system, along with sample identification labels used to track agricultural products sold domestically and exported overseas.

The ministry said it would assess the effectiveness of the labels and continue providing relevant information to GACC in the coming period.

MAE also thanked GACC for supporting the approval of growing area codes, packaging facility codes and testing laboratories, which it said had helped promote trade in agricultural, forestry and fishery products between the two countries.

According to the ministry, product traceability, digital transformation and supply chain transparency in the agricultural sector have received strong attention and direction from the Party, the State and the Government in recent years.

The ministry said these measures had been implemented comprehensively to improve State management, product quality and food safety for agricultural goods sold in Việt Nam and exported abroad.

MAE has developed and launched a traceability system for agricultural products consumed domestically and exported overseas.

The system is intended to improve oversight of production, packaging and transport chains while helping ensure the quality of agricultural products for both domestic and export markets.

The ministry said it would continue refining operational procedures, standardising data, developing electronic identification solutions and strengthening coordination among relevant agencies to expand traceability measures to more agricultural products sold in Việt Nam and abroad. — VNS