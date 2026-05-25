Green economy could contribute over 10% of Việt Nam’s GDP by 2030

HCM CITY — The green economy is forecast to contribute more than 10 per cent of Việt Nam’s GDP by 2030 while creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs, experts said at the launch ceremony of the Smart Landscape & Healthy Living Expo 2026 held in HCM City on Monday.

The event jointly organised by the HCM City Innovation Startup Centre (SIHUB) and Gallery Architecture & Materials is scheduled to take place from July 17-19 at the SIHUB.

The exhibition is expected to gather more than 50 enterprises and startups operating in smart technologies, landscape materials, clean energy, ecological greenery, architectural design and healthcare solutions.

These sectors are also among HCM City’s priority areas under its sustainable development strategy.

According to Vice President of the Vietnam Association of Architects and founder of Gallery Architecture & Materials Nguyễn Thu Phong, rapid urbanisation in Việt Nam is driving increasing demand for greener, healthier and more sustainable living spaces.

He said the integration of urban design, architecture, landscape planning and technology is opening up new approaches for future urban living.

Global smart home and green living markets are projected to grow by 18-27 per cent annually during 2026-35. The global smart home market alone is expected to reach US$232 billion in 2026 and could rise to between $537 billion and $1.4 trillion by 2030-35.

Meanwhile, the global renewable energy market is forecast to hit around $2 trillion by 2030, while the organic food and green healthcare product sectors are maintaining annual growth of approximately 10 per cent.

Phong noted that Việt Nam is witnessing expanding opportunities for green technologies, IoT, clean energy and sustainable materials through offshore wind power, green hydrogen and smart urban development projects.

The country currently has more than 40 smart city projects under development, creating favourable conditions for green growth industries.

​Deputy Director of the HCM City Department of Science and Technology Trần Trọng Tuyển said the development of greener, smarter and more sustainable urban areas has become an inevitable trend.

He stressed that the exhibition’s focus areas are important pillars in the city’s sustainable development strategy, contributing to emissions reduction goals, the Net Zero target by 2050 and improved urban living standards.

The event is also expected to raise public awareness of green lifestyles, sustainable consumption and the role of technology in shaping future cities. — VNS

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