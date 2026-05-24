Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

BSR to supply 100,000 cu.m of E10 petrol monthly

May 24, 2026 - 08:00
Dung Quất Refinery, run by BSR, is currently operating at optimal capacity to produce petroleum products, including RON95 petrol blended with fuel ethanol to create E10RON95 products for customers.

 

The Âu Lạc Eagle vessel of Thanh Le import-export corporation docks at the Jetty port of Dung Quất Refinery to receive E10 RON95 biofuel. Photo nangluongvietnam.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Petrovietnam Refining and Petrochemical Corporation (BSR), a member of the Vietnam National Industry – Energy Group (Petrovietnam), will produce and distribute between 80,000 and 100,000 cu.m of E10RON95 biofuel petrol per month to meet growing market demand for E10 fuel during May 2026 and months to come.

Dung Quất Refinery, run by BSR, is currently operating at optimal capacity to produce petroleum products, including RON95 petrol blended with fuel ethanol to create E10RON95 products for customers, according to Lê Hải Tuấn, Deputy Director of Dung Quất Refinery.

The refinery is currently operating at 75–80 per cent of capacity, with output expected to increase to around 90 per cent in June and eventually reach full capacity in the following months.

Notably, ethanol supplies from the Dung Quất biofuel plant are directly connected to BSR’s blending system and refinery infrastructure, forming an integrated value chain for biofuel production.

Within this chain, Vietnam Central Biofuels Joint Stock Company (BSR-BF) plays the role of ensuring ethanol supply from the Dung Quất biofuel plant, while BSR handles the receipt of ethanol and its blending with base petrol to produce E10 biofuel meeting current quality standards before distribution to the market.

Previously, the blending of approximately 18,000 cu.m of E10RON95 petrol was completed and certified as meeting current quality standards.

Alongside increasing E10 production capacity, BSR is also diversifying its distribution methods through both road and sea transport to facilitate deliveries for customers.

On May 20, the company successfully delivered its first 12,000-cu.m shipment of E10 biofuel petrol by sea to distributor Thành Lê import-export corporation.

Tuấn said the expansion of E10 exports via maritime transport would not only boost consumption volumes but also demonstrated BSR’s ability to quickly adapt to growing demand for environmentally friendly biofuels. — VNA/VNS

Dung Quất Refinery BSR E10 petrol economy

see also

More on this story

Economy

HCM City metro line 1 operator turns profit in first full year

The operator of HCM City’s first metro line reported an after-tax profit of nearly VNĐ39 billion (US$1.5 million) last year, enabling it to fully eliminate accumulated losses built up during years of pre-operation spending before the system entered commercial service at the end of 2024.
Economy

Green transition redefines Việt Nam’s logistics industry

From replacing diesel fleets with LNG and electric vehicles to investing in energy-efficient warehouses and AI-powered supply chain systems, companies are finding that green logistics is no longer a corporate slogan but a requirement for staying competitive in global trade networks.
Economy

Việt Nam, EU promote substantive, effective economic cooperation

Việt Nam and the European Union (EU) should further deepen their economic and trade ties in a substantive and effective manner, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyễn Hồng Diên said while receiving a delegation from the European Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam (EuroCham) led by its Chairman Bruno Jaspaert in Hà Nội on May 22.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom