Intel celebrates two decades of investment in Việt Nam

HCM CITY — US tech giant Intel recently marked its 20th anniversary in Việt Nam and reaffirmed its commitment to investing US$4.1 billion in the country.

At the company's anniversary event in HCM City yesterday, Intel Products Vietnam Co., Ltd. (IPV) said its manufacturing facility in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park, which opened in 2006, has produced more than four billion semiconductor units, generating over US$110 billion in export value for the country.

The company also helped pioneer the country's first public-private partnerships focused on engineering and STEM education through the Higher Engineering Education Alliance Programme (HEEAP), helping to build stronger foundations for high-tech industries and training more than 9,000 professors.

IPV is working with the government and local partners to help expand the Intel Digital Readiness Programme and accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI).

US Consul General in HCM City Melissa A. Brown said: “Intel's success here reflects the strong foundation between our two countries. The US-Việt Nam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership recognises that we are stronger when we work together in trade, technology, education and innovation."

Vũ Hải Quân, Minister of Science and Technology highlighted Intel's contributions to the development of logistics, human resources and the semiconductor industry in Việt Nam, and said that his organisation is committed to supporting IPV in the years ahead.

He also said that over the next 20 years, Việt Nam looks forward to collaborating with Intel to develop a highly skilled workforce capable of mastering advanced technologies, as well as researching and developing new products for the global market.

At the event, IPV received a Certificate of Merit and the Emulation Flag from the Chairman of the HCM City People's Committee, as well as a Certificate of Merit from the Ministry of Science and Technology, in recognition of its contributions to the country's development. — VNS