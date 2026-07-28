Quantum Experience Centre opened in Gia Lai

GIA LAI – Quang Trung University in central Gia Lai Province on Tuesday officially launched the Quantum Experience Centre and announced a programme for developing quantum human resources and talent.

The event is one of the key activities within the framework of the Gia Lai Year of Quantum 2026 themed 'Quantum Connectivity – Mastering Technology – Breakthrough Development'.

To realise this vision, the university has partnered with Quandela (a French quantum computing company), the Open Quantum Institute (OQI), and Quanova under the auspices of Nam Á Bank to connect with the global quantum network and facilitate the official operation of the centre.

The high-tech hub serves not only as a specialised space for displaying and promoting basic sciences to students and visitors but also plays a vital role in disseminating knowledge and igniting a passion for science among the youth.

In addition to exploring 100 years of quantum history and the groundbreaking discoveries of scientists, visitors to the centre will uncover the strange laws of light and matter through intuitive models, interactive experiments and quantum photonic technology.

“The centre aims to become an open platform for learning, research, and collaboration," said Rector of Quang Trung University, Dr Tô Bá Lâm.

"We envision the center as a hub that bridges technological infrastructure and international expertise with a network of businesses, research institutes and universities.

“Furthermore, it seeks to provide an environment where learners can conduct research, gain hands-on experience and develop projects, ultimately fostering a community dedicated to quantum technology in Gia Lai and the Central Highlands region."

Equipped with state-of-the-art laboratory infrastructure, the center will focus on research, high-quality human resource training and the practical application of quantum technology across key sectors, including cybersecurity, finance and banking, biomedicine, AI and new materials.

The centre aims to develop core technologies and computer hardware, enabling autonomy in the design, assembly, and commercialisation of quantum devices, thereby positioning Việt Nam as a significant player in the global supply chain.

Independent member of the Board of Directors of Nam Á Bank, Phạm Công Tuấn Hạ, said: “The term ‘experience’ in the Quang Trung Quantum Experience Centre carries profound significance. It is not merely about deciphering the complex principles of the quantum realm, but about decoding the future for society itself.

"We aim to bring a field that once seemed distant closer to students, businesses, and the community, helping young people realise that the door to quantum technology is not reserved solely for a handful of geniuses in far-off lands.

“While no one can guarantee that a monumental quantum breakthrough will emerge in Việt Nam, one thing is certain: if we do not create the environment for such inventions to be born, they will never exist.

"Therefore, we invest to empower the younger generation with the opportunities, tools, environment and confidence to write that future themselves.”

Science and ICT Attache from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Việt Nam, Lee Eunkyu added: “I believe quantum technology will be the most significant technology after the great wave of AI. Quantum technology is no longer a distant future. It is already a reality that determines an industry's strength and national security competitiveness.

“The establishment of the Quantum Experience Centre demonstrates Việt Nam's strong commitment to advancing frontier technologies and nurturing the next generation of scientific innovation.”

He added the opening of this centre not only encourages Việt Nam's quantum capability, but also creates new opportunities for collaboration between the RoK and Việt Nam based on a strong partnership in science and technology over many years. VNS