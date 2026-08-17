Resolution 57: Shifting from policy reform to concrete technology outcomes

HÀ NỘI — More than 20 months after Việt Nam began rolling out the Politburo’s Resolution 57 on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, the biggest achievement has been clearing institutional and resource bottlenecks, said the Ministry of Science and Technology’s Department of Planning and Finance.

The ministry said its top priority through end-2026 is a decisive shift from building institutional framework to delivering products, technologies and measurable results.

The new legal framework is largely in place. The 2026 budget for those areas is estimated at nearly VNĐ95 trillion (US$3.63 billion), equal to about three per cent of total state budget spending.

The ministry recommended the Prime Minister issue a directive to speed up the 2026 agenda. The directive orders a full review of task lists, faster fund allocation and disbursement, and action on delayed projects. It ties leaders’ accountability to results and targets responsibility shifting.

Going forward, it will focus on refining guidelines to clear emerging obstacles, reorienting budget planning toward output and capital efficiency rather than spreading funds thinly, and strengthening oversight so resources can be moved quickly from slow-moving tasks to those with stronger capacity.

Minister of Science and Technology Vũ Hải Quân urged agencies and units to disburse funds decisively, clear obstacles and hold leaders accountable for staying on schedule.

He also called for stronger direction from municipal and provincial science and technology departments in advising municipal and provicial People’s Committees.

On sci-tech, Quân asked localities to identify challenges based on local conditions and development needs, with businesses helping tackle them.

If localities are unsure how to define tasks or lack resources, the ministry will work with them to build a priority challenge list and support implementation.

On innovation, the ministry will roll out projects to help firms adopt technology to improve productivity and quality. Quân urged localities to make effective use of investmen resources and avoid fragmented spending and duplicated models.

For digital transformation, Quân told localities to study and fully follow existing rules and report obstacles quickly so regulations can be improved.

The ministry will also push to translate mechanisms, policies and resources approved by the National Assembly and Government into concrete results, practical benefits for citizens and businesses, and contributions to national development. — VNA/VNS