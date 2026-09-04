Stronger science, technology cooperation with France sought

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HÀ NỘI — Plans are in place to further strengthen cooperation with France in scientific research and technological development, Minister of Science and Technology Vũ Hải Quân said at a meeting with French Ambassador to Việt Nam Olivier Brochet, who paid a farewell visit at the end of his term in the country.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Vũ Hải Quân said the two sides could promote joint research, establish joint laboratories and create an environment for scientists from both countries to work together on technology development and practical challenges.

He said the upcoming visit to France by Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm would provide an important opportunity for the two countries to explore new areas of cooperation, particularly in fields of Việt Nam's interest, including space technology, nuclear energy and advanced technologies.

Ambassador Olivier Brochet said that science, technology, research and higher education would remain priority pillars of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and France.

The ambassador also expressed his hope that the two countries would continue to translate their cooperation potential into practical programmes and projects, strengthening connections among research institutions, universities, scientists and businesses in both countries.

At the meeting, Minister Vũ Hải Quân spoke highly of Ambassador Olivier Brochet's efforts and positive contributions to strengthening bilateral cooperation in science, technology and innovation during his tenure.

He expressed his belief that, regardless of his future position, the ambassador would continue to serve as a trusted bridge between the two countries and contribute to nurturing their friendship and promoting Việt Nam-France relations in a substantive and effective manner.

The minister also wished the ambassador good health and continued success in his new position. — VNS