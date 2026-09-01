Việt Nam shifts Resolution 57 focus from policy to strategic technology products

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is shifting the implementation of its landmark science and technology strategy from building institutional frameworks towards delivering commercially viable technologies and measurable products, with strategic technologies and greater business participation at the centre of the next phase.

After more than one year and eight months of implementing Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, changes have become increasingly evident in policy awareness, institutional development and implementation, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

While the initial phase focused largely on policies, mechanisms and fundamental conditions, the ministry said implementation had now entered a new stage centred on programmes, specific tasks and tangible outcomes.

A major development has been the establishment, for the first time, of a list of 10 strategic technology groups and 30 strategic technology product groups, accompanied by a new approach to organising technology development tasks.

Rather than spreading resources across individual technological fields, the new approach concentrates investment on addressing major challenges facing the country, industries and localities.

Each strategic technology task is expected to identify from the outset its objectives and expected outcomes, the core technologies to be mastered, participating businesses, intended applications and a pathway towards commercialisation.

The approach marks a shift from investing primarily in research towards developing strategic technology products, while gradually strengthening Việt Nam’s capacity to master core technologies and enhance national technological autonomy.

The ministry is also restructuring science, technology and innovation programmes to create a more streamlined and interconnected process spanning basic research through to commercialisation. Businesses will be placed at the centre, with development challenges determining research priorities and practical products and effectiveness becoming key measures of investment outcomes.

Meanwhile, investment in digital infrastructure, data and national digital platforms is supporting the development of digital government, the digital economy and digital society, as well as emerging technologies including artificial intelligence and big data.

However, the ministry’s office said the main bottleneck in implementing Resolution 57 was no longer primarily a lack of policies or mechanisms.

Instead, the challenge has shifted towards implementation and the ability to translate policies into tangible products and measurable results.

Mobilising private resources, particularly corporate investment in research and development and innovation, remains limited. Links between research institutes, universities and businesses are still insufficient, while many research results have yet to be commercialised.

The strategic technology programme itself also presents new implementation challenges.

As the approach is being applied for the first time, mechanisms covering financing, commissioning, funding, contracting and programme management are still being refined.

Some ministries and agencies have also faced difficulties in defining expected outputs, identifying core technologies, assessing investment efficiency and developing commercialisation plans. Testing, inspection and certification capacity for certain strategic technologies also needs further development.

For the remainder of 2026, the ministry has identified the development of tangible technologies and products for socio-economic development as a priority.

It plans to complete the national science, technology and innovation programme, particularly its strategic technology component, while refining mechanisms for funding, commissioning, contracting and programme management.

Strategic technology development tasks will be accelerated with the aim of creating the first Vietnamese-branded strategic technology products.

At the same time, science, technology and innovation programmes will continue to be restructured to concentrate resources on strategic technologies, key national products and major development challenges.

Co-investment and co-financing mechanisms will be promoted to increase business participation throughout the process, from research to commercialisation.

The ministry will also prioritise research infrastructure, national key laboratories, digital and data infrastructure and the science and technology market, while helping localities identify strategic technology challenges based on practical needs.

The next phase will focus on measurable outcomes, greater mastery of core technologies, Vietnamese-branded strategic technology products and the development of technology enterprises capable of taking leading roles in the market. — BIZHUB/VNS