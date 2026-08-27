Ministry of Science and Technology proposes monthly allowance for public-sector digital transformation workers

HÀ NỘI — Public-sector officials and employees who are assigned to work full-time on digital transformation, cybersecurity and information security could receive a monthly allowance of VNĐ5 million (US$190), according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The proposal is included in a draft circular intended to detail the implementation of Government Decree No. 179/2025 on allowances for people working full-time in digital transformation, information security and cybersecurity sectors.

Under the decree, eligible personnel will receive a monthly allowance of VNĐ5 million. The payment will be made together with their monthly salaries but will not be used as a basis for calculating social and health insurance contributions or benefits. The policy aims to attract and retain personnel working on digital transformation in the public sector.

Under the draft circular, recipients must hold a full-time position in digital transformation or serve as leaders or managers of agencies, organisations or units specialising in digital transformation, with such responsibilities assigned or delegated in writing by competent authorities.

Public officials, public employees and leaders or managers who undertake only part of their digital transformation duties alongside other primary responsibilities will not be eligible for the allowance.

Commune-level civil servants will be eligible if they meet both conditions: being officially assigned full-time digital transformation duties in writing, and having digital transformation as their main and regular responsibility or one accounting for more than 50 per cent of their workload.

The draft divides eligible personnel into three groups, with specific job positions listed for each group. Heads of agencies, organisations, and units will be responsible for identifying and proposing personnel eligible for the allowance.

The first group comprises civil servants working in agencies and organisations from the central to commune levels who hold full-time positions in digital transformation.

Eligible positions include specialists in digital technology industry management; information technology (IT) applications and digital transformation; the digital economy; the digital society; and electronic transactions. The list also includes IT and digital transformation specialists working at the offices of provincial and municipal delegations of National Assembly deputies and People's Councils.

Other eligible positions include specialists responsible for IT applications and digital transformation at the commune level, as well as specialists overseeing broadcasting and television, journalism, grassroots information, external information, postal services, IT applications, electronic transactions, digital government, the digital economy, the digital society and digital transformation.

The group also covers specialists responsible for administrative procedure control, development of e-government and monitoring IT applications at commune-level People's Committees.

The second group comprises public employees working in public non-business units from the central to commune levels. Two categories of positions are eligible for the allowance: IT applications and digital transformation positions; and electronic transaction management positions.

The third group comprises leaders and managers of agencies, organisations and units specialising in digital transformation who are directly assigned to oversee digital technology industry, IT applications and digital transformation, electronic transactions, the digital economy and the digital society.

The Ministry of Science and Technology is collecting public feedback on the draft circular through September 17 before finalising it. — VNS