VINATOM, ICISE strengthen cooperation in scientific research and training

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute (VINATOM) and the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening scientific research, human resource training and links between Việt Nam’s scientific community and international partners.

The agreement was signed by Dr Trần Chí Thành, Director General of VINATOM, and Prof Trần Thanh Vân, Chairman of the Rencontres du Vietnam Association and Director of ICISE.

It provides a framework for the two sides to draw on their respective strengths in human resources, facilities, experience in organising scientific activities, and domestic and international cooperation networks. Key areas of cooperation will include joint research, human resource training, academic exchanges and support for the development of young scientists.

Connecting interdisciplinary research capabilities

Cooperation between VINATOM and ICISE will cover nuclear physics, high-energy physics, quantum physics and photonics, medical physics, materials science and advanced materials, as well as radiation measurement techniques and radiation and nuclear equipment.

The two sides will also work together in simulation, computational science, data science, artificial intelligence, ecology, marine environmental studies and other interdisciplinary fields aligned with their respective functions and mandates.

Under the agreement, VINATOM and ICISE will jointly organise conferences, workshops, academic forums, science schools and professional training courses. They plan to develop joint programmes, research topics and projects, promote scientific publications and connect research groups and expert networks in Việt Nam and abroad.

Students, postgraduates, doctoral candidates and young scientists will receive support through training, research supervision, academic exchanges and career development activities.

The two sides will also strengthen cooperation in science and technology communication and knowledge dissemination, raise public awareness of the peaceful applications of atomic energy, support STEM education and foster young people’s interest in science.

Thành said cooperation with ICISE would enable VINATOM to link its specialised research capabilities in nuclear science and technology with an interdisciplinary academic environment, modern research facilities and an international network of experts.

He said the cooperation was particularly meaningful as Việt Nam accelerates the development of science and technology and expands the peaceful applications of atomic energy.

VINATOM is implementing a project to develop a new institutional model capable of meeting emerging development requirements, while building the organisational capacity, human resources and research infrastructure needed to undertake strategic tasks in the future.

Bringing young scientists closer to international networks

Vân expressed his hope that the cooperation agreement would soon be translated into practical programmes, particularly international scientific conferences and schools, joint research activities and initiatives supporting young scientists.

Through ICISE’s international scientific network, built over several decades, the centre will work with VINATOM to connect Vietnamese researchers with leading experts. These activities are expected to give researchers opportunities to explore new research directions and participate more extensively in the international scientific community.

The agreement will remain in effect for five years from the date of signing. Specific activities will be discussed, selected and implemented by the two sides based on their needs, practical conditions, functions and mandates.

Established in Quy Nhơn in 2013, ICISE is a non-profit scientific and educational centre founded by Vân and Prof Lê Kim Ngọc. It provides a platform for academic exchanges and scientific engagement among researchers from developed and developing countries.

ICISE has organised nearly 200 international scientific events and more than 45 specialised science schools, attracting around 12,000 scientists from over 40 countries and territories, including Nobel laureates and recipients of other prestigious international awards. — VNS