Đắk Lắk agriculture sector accelerates implementation of Resolution No. 57

ĐẮK LẮK — The Đắk Lắk Province Department of Agriculture and Environment has directed its subordinate units to accelerate the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No 57, focusing on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation across the agriculture sector.

In Document No 9090, issued on August 25, the department called for stronger implementation of Resolution No 57, adopted in December 2024, alongside the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

The implementation of Resolution No 57 is to be treated as a key and regular political task, with heads of units directly responsible for results.

Agencies must review relevant tasks and implement Resolution No 57 programmes and Plan No 09, issued on July 16, of the provincial Steering Committee for the 100-day campaign to remove bottlenecks and improve digital transformation.

Each task must have clear outputs, performance targets, deadlines and assigned responsibilities, with results being measurable and verifiable.

The department also called for continued digital transformation among businesses and across society, development of the digital and data economies, improved governance and higher labour productivity.

It stressed the need for data systems that are “accurate, complete, clean, live, interconnected and shared”, as well as stronger digital skills among staff.

Its subordinate units were instructed to promote science and technology and digital transformation in production and management, including the development and operation of a province-wide traceability system for agricultural, forestry and fishery products. — VNS