Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sci-Tech

Đắk Lắk agriculture sector accelerates implementation of Resolution No. 57

August 26, 2026 - 12:52
The Đắk Lắk Province Department of Agriculture and Environment has directed its subordinate units to accelerate the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57, focusing on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation across the agriculture sector.
A female member of the Ea Tu Fair Service Agricultural Co-operative in Tân An Ward, Đắk Lắk Province, attends training on farming techniques and the application of science and technology in coffee production. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Anh

ĐẮK LẮK — The Đắk Lắk Province Department of Agriculture and Environment has directed its subordinate units to accelerate the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No 57, focusing on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation across the agriculture sector.

In Document No 9090, issued on August 25, the department called for stronger implementation of Resolution No 57, adopted in December 2024, alongside the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

The implementation of Resolution No 57 is to be treated as a key and regular political task, with heads of units directly responsible for results.

Agencies must review relevant tasks and implement Resolution No 57 programmes and Plan No 09, issued on July 16, of the provincial Steering Committee for the 100-day campaign to remove bottlenecks and improve digital transformation.

Each task must have clear outputs, performance targets, deadlines and assigned responsibilities, with results being measurable and verifiable.

The department also called for continued digital transformation among businesses and across society, development of the digital and data economies, improved governance and higher labour productivity.

It stressed the need for data systems that are “accurate, complete, clean, live, interconnected and shared”, as well as stronger digital skills among staff.

Its subordinate units were instructed to promote science and technology and digital transformation in production and management, including the development and operation of a province-wide traceability system for agricultural, forestry and fishery products. — VNS

Đắk Lắk agriculture sector Resolution No. 57

see also

More on this story

Sci-Tech

Việt Nam moves to build quantum workforce

Quantum technology is shifting worldwide from basic research to applied use across industries. Việt Nam has placed cybersecurity and quantum technology on its list of 10 national strategic tech groups, betting on them to sharpen technological self-reliance and competitiveness in a new era.
Sci-Tech

Việt Nam taps global expertise to develop world-class AI workforce

Việt Nam is stepping up efforts to build a high-quality artificial intelligence (AI) workforce, from connecting Vietnamese AI experts worldwide to expanding domestic training and research, in line with the Political Bureau's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.
Sci-Tech

Top leader receives Vietnamese intellectuals, scientists in Australia

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm urged Vietnamese intellectuals and scientists in Australia to further strengthen great national unity, promote Vietnamese cultural values, mentor younger generations and Vietnamese students studying in Australia, and help foster closer community ties.
Sci-Tech

VN, RoK strengthen ties in tech, AI

The exhibition will bring together nearly 200 startups, enterprises, and startup support organisations from 18 key industrial cities in the Republic of Korea, alongside hundreds of Vietnamese importers and distributors.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom