Đồng Tháp steps up digital economy development under Resolution No. 57

ĐỒNG THÁP — Đồng Tháp Province is accelerating the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57 to boost productivity, improve competitiveness, and develop the digital economy.

Issued in December 2024, the resolution focuses on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province has identified science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation as key drivers of productivity, economic growth, and competitiveness.

In the first seven months of this year, the province has implemented 38 provincial-level science and technology tasks, including ongoing and newly launched projects.

Total funding allocated to science, technology, and innovation reached VNĐ1.03 trillion (US$39.3 million) during the period.

The province is also expanding its digital economy, with 60.82 per cent of its population shopping online and 95 per cent of businesses using e-commerce in their operations.

Products recognised under the country’s “One Commune – One Product” programme are available on e-commerce platforms, while all supermarkets, shopping centres, and convenience store chains accept cashless payments.

The province is focusing on five key areas: e-commerce, smart tourism, smart agriculture, smart manufacturing, and smart logistics.

It also plans to develop digital technology enterprises and connect organisations, businesses, and household businesses with digital products and services.

Trần Văn Dũng, deputy director of the province Department of Science and Technology, said the digital economy currently accounts for 6.68 per cent of the province’s total economic output.

Digital platforms and e-commerce have changed the way businesses and households sell their products, he added.

The province aims to increase the digital economy’s share to 14.5 per cent of its economy this year and achieve a provincial digital transformation index of at least 0.7.

It also aims to begin construction of a concentrated digital technology zone and complete smart urban development in Mỹ Tho, Cao Lãnh, Sa Đéc, and Hồng Ngự wards this year. — VNS