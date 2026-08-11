Việt Nam–Australia Joint Statement on Enhancement of Science, Technology and Innovation Connectivity

CANBERRA — Việt Nam and Australia have issued a Joint Statement on the Enhancement of Science, Technology and Innovation Connectivity between the two countries.

The following is the full text of the Joint Statement.

JOINT STATEMENT

ON THE ENHANCEMENT OF SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY

AND INNOVATION CONNECTIVITY

BETWEEN VIỆT NAM AND AUSTRALIA

1. On the occasion of the visit to Australia by His Excellency Tô Lâm, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and State President of Việt Nam, the Leaders of Việt Nam and Australia reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation in science, technology and innovation, building on the Việt Nam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and our Joint Statement on Economic Resilience Cooperation.

2. Leaders welcomed the substantial progress achieved in bilateral cooperation in science, technology and innovation, which has become an important pillar of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Recognising the complementary strengths and significant potential of bilateral science, technology and innovation cooperation, as well as the role of science, technology and innovation as key drivers of sustainable economic growth, productivity, resilience and competitiveness. Leaders agreed to advance cooperation in science, technology and innovation to address common challenges and deliver long-term prosperity for both countries.

3. Leaders welcomed the Australia–Việt Nam Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation Initiative (AVSTICI), which supports joint research projects involving Australian and Vietnamese universities, research institutions and businesses. They also welcomed the commencement of Phase II of the Australia–Việt Nam Strategic Technologies Centre (AVSTC), a landmark partnership to advance collaboration in critical and emerging technologies, with an initial focus on the transformative applications of 5G and other enabling technologies.

4. Leaders recognised the value of existing cooperation to strengthen digital and technological capabilities, including through initiatives supporting digital solutions for agriculture, climate resilience and sustainable development, as well as the development of Guidelines for Responsible AI Usage under the bilateral development partnership. Việt Nam welcomed Australia's continued support for scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines to strengthen human capital and support Việt Nam's ambition to become a regional hub for science, technology and innovation.

5. Leaders welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Digital Economy, which will further advance the digital transformation of both economies and recognised the progress made under the Memorandum of Understanding on Cyber Affairs and Critical Technology Cooperation.

6. Leaders commended the growing collaboration among universities, research institutions, businesses and industry partners of both countries, recognising their central role in driving scientific excellence, technological innovation and commercialisation. They encouraged closer partnerships among governments, academia and industry to accelerate the translation of research into practical and commercial outcomes. They also recognised the critical role of startup ecosystems in fostering innovation in both countries.

7. Leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in critical and emerging areas aligned with their respective priorities, strengths and capabilities. In this regard, they agreed to explore opportunities for expanding joint research, strengthening links between their innovation ecosystems, and pursuing new collaborative initiatives.

8. Leaders acknowledged the growing number of university-to-university partnerships between Việt Namand Australia, recognising their contribution to strengthening cooperation in science, research and technology. They welcomed growing collaboration in PhD training under Việt Nam's Project 89, recognising the role of these partnerships in strengthening research collaboration, developing human capital, and deepening academic and institutional connections between the two countries.

9. Leaders acknowledged the value of connectivity between the innovation ecosystems of Việt Nam and Australia. They welcomed the Tech Connect forum, that brought together major institutions and representatives from the science and technology, education and skills, business and investment sectors of both countries (known in Việt Nam as the ‘Triple Helix’). Initiatives such as Tech Connect foster future partnerships and investment opportunities by connecting different sectors across the innovation ecosystem.

10. Leaders tasked officials to take forward cooperation consistent with this statement and in line with the Joint Leaders’ Statement on Deepening Cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. — VNA/VNS