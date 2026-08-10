Top leader receives Vietnamese intellectuals, scientists in Australia

SYDNEY — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm hosted a reception in Sydney on Monday for prominent Vietnamese intellectuals and scientists who are members of the Việt Nam–Australia Scholars & Experts Association (VASEA).

The leader welcomed the association's efforts to bring together a large number of Vietnamese intellectuals, experts and scientists working at Australian universities, research institutes and major technology corporations.

He highlighted Việt Nam’s recent strategic resolutions aimed at removing bottlenecks, unlocking resources and creating new drivers of development, including those on renewing Việt Nam's development model, national security, building a disciplined, safe, civilised and harmonious society, and developing Việt Nam into a strong maritime nation.

The Vietnamese intellectuals and scientists in Australia spoke highly of the strategic development resolutions adopted by Việt Nam. They also welcomed the Politburo's recently issued Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese affairs, which affirms that overseas Vietnamese are an integral part of the nation and an important strategic resource that contributes to strengthening national power, serves as a bridge between Việt Nam and the world, and directly contributes to national construction, development and defence.

They described the resolution as a strategic shift that responds to the country's development requirements in the new period and is expected to create fresh momentum for overseas Vietnamese to make greater contributions to their homeland.

The delegates also offered a number of recommendations, including policies to attract talent to work in Việt Nam, attract international capital, develop innovation and startup ecosystems, bring scientific and technological products to the market, support patent protection for new ideas, and make better use of educational and training resources.

After listening to their views, General Secretary and President Lâm said the Party and State have continued to translate policies on overseas Vietnamese affairs into concrete measures and improve them to better protect the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese communities abroad.

He noted that after more than 20 years of implementing Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW, overseas Vietnamese affairs have made significant progress. Building on these achievements, the Politburo recently issued Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW, marking a new approach that shifts the focus from mobilising, gathering and caring for overseas Vietnamese towards accompanying them and creating mechanisms enabling their deeper participation in the country's integration, construction and development.

A key objective of the resolution is to establish comprehensive and breakthrough policies and a more open and favourable environment to connect, attract and effectively harness the resources and intellectual contributions of overseas Vietnamese. It also seeks to strengthen links among OVs through a sustainable network connecting experts, intellectuals, scientists, entrepreneurs, artists and young Vietnamese around the world, enabling them to make practical contributions to national construction, development and defence, said the leader.

The Party and State will continue improving mechanisms and policies, and creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese communities abroad to enhance their standing and reputation, realise their potential and strengths, and contribute actively to the homeland, he said.

Appreciating the delegates' practical and responsible recommendations, the General Secretary and President called on Vietnamese intellectuals and scientists in Australia to continue proposing ideas and solutions to major national challenges.

Việt Nam is working to advance breakthroughs in institutions, infrastructure and human resources, create new development space, and accelerate digital transformation and green transition. He expressed his hope that Vietnamese intellectuals and experts will draw on their professional experience and understanding of Việt Nam's realities to contribute breakthrough policies, management models and technologies.

He also encouraged them to serve as bridges for technology transfer and the development of new productive forces, and to introduce Vietnamese agencies and research institutions to strong Australian partners in areas such as education, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, high-tech agriculture, renewable energy and strategic minerals.

Beyond technology transfer, he stressed the importance of spreading scientific thinking and innovative approaches while helping develop high-quality human resources in Việt Nam.

General Secretary and President Lâm also urged Vietnamese intellectuals and scientists to further strengthen great national unity, promote Vietnamese cultural values, mentor younger generations and Vietnamese students studying in Australia, and help foster closer community ties.

He called on them to contribute to deepening the Việt Nam-Australia relationship in a substantive and effective manner, while asking ministries, sectors and relevant agencies to study their recommendations and work closely with the VASEA to produce concrete, high-quality outcomes. — VNA/VNS