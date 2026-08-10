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Hà Nội comes alive with martial arts

August 10, 2026 - 16:59
From powerful Vovinam displays to energetic nunchaku performances, Hà Nội’s first International Martial Arts Festival brought together thousands of practitioners and enthusiasts to celebrate the strength, discipline and cultural spirit behind martial arts.

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