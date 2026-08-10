Hà Nội comes alive with martial arts

From powerful Vovinam displays to energetic nunchaku performances, Hà Nội’s first International Martial Arts Festival brought together thousands of practitioners and enthusiasts to celebrate the strength, discipline and cultural spirit behind martial arts.
The People's Public Security Club has fielded some of the nation's top players, all with impressive international records, for the 2026 PPA Asia 500 MB HCM City Open, as they target medals while seeking to further raise the profile of Vietnamese pickleball on the regional and international stage.
From marathons and triathlons to golf tournaments and outdoor adventure events, sports tourism is gaining momentum in Việt Nam, positioning the country as an increasingly attractive destination for travellers seeking to combine competition, wellness and leisure.
Việt Nam will host Cambodia in their final Group A match at the newly renovated Mỹ Đình Stadium on August 7, while Indonesia face hosts Singapore in a crucial encounter as the Merah Putih seek to keep their title hopes alive.
The second leg of the SEA V.Cup is ready to kick off this week in Thailand, with Việt Nam under the helm of coach Nguyễn Ngọc Hoa, marking the first time a woman has served as head coach of the Vietnamese women's team at an official international competition.