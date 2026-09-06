Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Opinion

Việt Nam's four strategic shifts timely amid global uncertainties: Russian scholar

September 06, 2026 - 09:10
The four strategic shifts outlined by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm at the third plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee have come at the right time, said Prof. Vladimir Kolotov, Director of the Hồ Chí Minh Institute at St. Petersburg State University.
Vladimir Kolotov, Director of the Hồ Chí Minh Institute at Saint Petersburg State University, Russia. —VNA/VNS Photo Trần Hiếu

MOSCOW — The four strategic shifts outlined by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm at the third plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee have come at the right time, said Prof. Vladimir Kolotov, Director of the Hồ Chí Minh Institute at St. Petersburg State University.

In an interview granted to Việt Nam News Agency correspondents in Moscow, the scholar spoke highly of the timing of the top Vietnamese leader's announcement of the important orientations for Việt Nam's development.

He said the external environment is undergoing significant changes, with the world entering a period of unpredictable and even difficult-to-understand developments. Against this backdrop, Việt Nam needs to strengthen its capacity to withstand pressures and gear up for every possible change in both the international political environment and the domestic situation.

As a long-time researcher of Việt Nam's policies, Kolotov applied the SWOT analysis components – strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats – to examine General Secretary and President Lâm's initiative.

He said the four strategic shifts address both the domestic and external environments. The first concerns the quality and capacity of cadres, while the second relates to Việt Nam's growth space. The third calls for a shift from extensive to intensive growth based on new technologies and the development of human potential. The fourth focuses on safeguarding the Fatherland.

According to the professor, the four shifts constitute a carefully designed system aimed at addressing both internal and external factors and helping Việt Nam overcome challenges facing both the country and the world.

He stressed that the first element – strengthening the capacity of the contingent of cadres – is the key to the reform process.

Recalling President Hồ Chí Minh's teaching that personnel are the decisive factor and that reforms cannot be carried out without capable personnel, Kolotov said Việt Nam is currently in a favourable position as the leader of the ruling Party also serves as head of state, enabling a more concentrated decision-making process.

All these efforts, he added, ultimately serve the interests of the people as protecting Việt Nam means, first and foremost, protecting its people and citizens.

The scholar expressed confidence in Việt Nam's capacity to implement the strategic shifts, saying this capacity has been demonstrated throughout the country's development history.

He also underscored the importance of a strong and responsible leadership with sound qualities in implementing policies, noting that he believes Việt Nam's current leadership possesses these attributes.

Based on these assessments, the Russian scholar said the upcoming state visit to Russia by General Secretary and President Lâm will provide a concrete and substantive contribution to the traditional friendship between the two countries. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Opinion

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia believes in new milestone of bilateral ties

The visit signals that both Việt Nam and Russia attach great importance to their friendly cooperation, reflecting the aspirations and political will of their leaders and people to inherit and carry forward their long-standing traditional friendship, while sharing a strong determination to consolidate and deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership.
Opinion

Australian Ambassador highlights Việt Nam’s growing regional and global role

Australian Ambassador to Việt Nam Gillian Bird stressed the importance of translating the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into tangible results for both countries. She cited General Secretary and President Tô Lâm’s state visit to Australia earlier in August as the perfect example of a substantive and outcomes-focused high-level visit.
Opinion

Việt Nam urged to build stronger foundations for semiconductor self-reliance

Việt Nam is racing to build a domestic semiconductor industry as it rolls out a major push on science, technology and digital transformation. In an interview with Viet Nam News Agency, Tokyo-based professor Phạm Nam Hải outlines how deeper cooperation with Japan, a three‑tier research and training model and better use of overseas Vietnamese experts could help the country climb the chip value chain.
Opinion

Việt Nam seeks major overhaul of measurement law

Việt Nam is preparing to overhaul its 2011 Law on Measurement to keep pace with digital transformation, new technologies and a changing economy. The proposed revisions would shift metrology toward risk-based, data-driven management, strengthen national capacity and give businesses a greater role, while cutting red tape and compliance costs.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom