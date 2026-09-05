Việt Nam seeks fresh momentum for relations with RoK, Mongolia

HÀ NỘI — The official visits to the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Mongolia by President of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn reaffirm Việt Nam's commitment to further developing its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the RoK and Comprehensive Partnership with Mongolia in an increasingly substantive, effective and sustainable manner, Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ has said.

Talking to the press ahead of the visits, Vũ said the trips, scheduled for September 6–11, are significant to implementing the foreign policy set out by the 14th National Party Congress and Politburo Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW, while concretising the orientations and agreements reached by Việt Nam's senior leaders with the two partners.

Vũ said the fact that NA President Mẫn is making his first official visits to the two countries in his current capacity demonstrates Việt Nam's high regard for relations with the RoK and Mongolia, as well as the important role of parliamentary diplomacy.

The visit to the RoK, five years after the previous trip by a Vietnamese NA leader, will help implement the high-level commitments, including the joint statement on further enhancing the Việt Nam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. At the same time, the two sides are expected to promote cooperation in defence, security, the economy, trade, investment and labour, and expand ties into emerging fields such as strategic technologies and renewable energy.

For Mongolia, the visit is the first by a Vietnamese NA leader since 2003 and is expected to inject fresh momentum into the Comprehensive Partnership, particularly in areas with substantial potential, including trade, renewable energy, science – technology, culture, tourism, education and people-to-people exchanges, he added.

During the trips, the top legislator of Việt Nam and Korean and Mongolian leaders will discuss ways to strengthen substantive cooperation between the legislatures, including their specialised committees, parliamentary friendship groups, and young and women lawmakers. They are set to encourage their respective countries' governments to effectively implement the signed agreements, and bolster cooperation as well as mutual support at multilateral parliamentary forums.

Vũ noted that the RoK and Mongolia are both important partners of Việt Nam in Northeast Asia, with relations enjoying a solid political foundation and flourishing across various fields.

Việt Nam–RoK relations are currently at their best, he said. The two countries upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022. Political trust has been continuously strengthened through high- and all-level exchanges, including General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm's state visit to the RoK in 2025 and the Korean President's state visit to Việt Nam in April 2026.

The RoK is among Việt Nam's leading trade, investment, labour and tourism partners. Their parliamentary ties have also grown strongly, with regular exchanges between NA leaders, specialised committees, parliamentary friendship groups, and young and women parliamentarians. A memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two legislatures was signed in November 2025.

Vũ expressed his hope that the visit will improve the quality and effectiveness of bilateral ties, particularly in economic, trade and investment cooperation, and help leverage new growth drivers through science – technology, innovation and strategic technologies.

Regarding Mongolia, the deputy minister described it as a traditional friend and partner with longstanding ties with Việt Nam. The relationship reached a major milestone with General Secretary and President Tô Lâm's visit in 2024, when the two countries upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Partnership.

However, economic cooperation and ties in other fields have yet to match the two sides' potential and sound political relations, he said, expressing his hope that the coming trip will create a new and more substantive impetus for bilateral and multilateral parliamentary cooperation, along with the development and future of both countries.

The official also expected stronger connections following the trip in such fields as mining, education – training, trade, tourism, people-to-people exchanges and, especially, renewable energy. The visit is also anticipated to facilitate the sharing of legislative and governance experience and help translate the signed high-level agreements into concrete projects, programmes and benefits for businesses and people.

It is set to expand bilateral cooperation at multilateral parliamentary forums, contributing to the responses to regional and global issues such as sustainable development, desertification prevention, climate change response, peace and security, the protection of women and children from the adverse impacts of technology, and other non-traditional security challenges.

Vũ expressed his confidence that NA President Mẫn's visits will significantly help consolidate and expand the partnerships with the RoK and Mongolia, meeting the interests of the countries' peoples and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region. — VNA/VNS