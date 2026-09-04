Australian Ambassador highlights Việt Nam’s growing regional and global role

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s growing engagement in regional and international affairs, in line with the Politburo’s Resolution No 59 -NQ/TW on international integration, is enabling the country to play a more active role in shaping the international environment and creating new opportunities to deepen the Việt Nam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Australian Ambassador to Việt Nam Gillian Bird said in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

The diplomat affirmed that Australia highly values Việt Nam as an important regional partner. She welcomed Việt Nam’s expanding engagement with international partners, including recent high-level visits by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm.

The Ambassador was delighted to see Việt Nam moving beyond simply participating in regional affairs to playing a more active role in helping shape the region. She noted that this was particularly significant given the two countries’ shared vision for a peaceful, stable and prosperous region.

Economic integration remains a key area of cooperation between the two countries. The Ambassador affirmed that Australia strongly supports Việt Nam’s ambition to become a high-income country by 2045 and is seeking to further expand economic cooperation.

Việt Nam-Australia trade and investment have grown strongly in recent years. Two-way trade and investment have doubled since 2020, with two-way trade reaching a record AUD30 billion (US$21.5 billion), she noted. Remarkably, during General Secretary and President Tô Lâm’s state visit to Australia in August 2026, the two countries issued the Việt Nam-Australia Joint Statement on Economic Resilience Cooperation, outlining ways to strengthen their economies amid a difficult and uncertain international environment.

Both sides also benefit from their participation in three major free trade agreements. The Ambassador highlighted Việt Nam’s chairmanship of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in 2026 and its upcoming chairmanship of APEC in 2027 as opportunities to further deepen bilateral economic cooperation.

However, she stressed that there is still room for further cooperation, particularly in digital transformation and the green economy.

Science, technology and innovation have been identified as another important pillar of the bilateral ties, according to the Ambassador.

She mentioned the Australia-Việt Nam Strategic Technologies Centre (AVSTC) in Hà Nội as a concrete example, noting that its second phase was announced during the Vietnamese top leader’s recent state visit to Australia. The two countries have also launched the Australia-Việt Nam Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation Initiative (AVSTICI), which supports joint research projects involving researchers, universities and businesses from both countries. These initiatives provide a strong basis for further cooperation in an increasingly important area of bilateral relations, she said.

The Ambassador also stressed the importance of translating the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into tangible results for both countries. She cited General Secretary and President Tô Lâm’s state visit to Australia earlier in August as the perfect example of a substantive and outcomes-focused high-level visit.

She underscored the notable outcomes of the visit, including three new joint statements on deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, economic resilience cooperation, and science, technology and innovation connectivity. The visit also resulted in six memoranda of understanding (MoUs) covering border protection, maritime law enforcement, the digital economy, agriculture and sustainable development, health, and vocational education and training.

According to the Ambassador, new aviation opportunities also emerged from the visit, as the two countries signed the Protocol to Amend and Supplement the Air Services Agreement. Additionally, Việt Nam Airlines celebrated the 35th anniversary of its operations to Australia, while Vietjet announced plans to operate new flight routes between Sydney and HCM City through the new Western Sydney International Airport.

Education was another area highlighted by the Ambassador. During the visit, it was announced that RMIT would establish a major new campus in Hà Nội, which would significantly expand the university’s presence in Việt Nam.

Another concrete outcome was the announcement that Australian kangaroo and deer meat would again be exported to Việt Nam, which the Ambassador welcomed as a significant further development in bilateral cooperation.

The diplomat said the agreements reached during the visit would provide a platform for the two sides to continue advancing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Ambassador’s assessment underscores Australia’s strong support for Việt Nam’s increasingly active international engagement, while highlighting the potential for the two countries to translate their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into more substantive and multifaceted cooperation. — VNA/VNS