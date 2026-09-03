Việt Nam seeks major overhaul of measurement law

The 2011 Law on Measurement has revealed shortcomings after nearly 15 years in force, amid rapid advances in science and technology, digital transformation, the digital and green economies and international integration.

The proposed amendments seek to modernise the legal framework, strengthen national measurement capacity and shift the focus from managing measuring instruments to ensuring reliable measurements and results. They also aim to streamline procedures, reduce compliance costs, expand decentralisation and protect consumer rights.

Vietnam News Agency spoke with Nguyễn Nam Hải, chairman of the National Committee for Standards, Metrology and Quality, about the draft law’s key changes.

Could you explain why the Law on Measurement needs to be amended now and what principles are guiding the proposed changes?

The amendment is aimed first and foremost at incorporating into law major policy directions set out in Resolution 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation; Directive 38-CT/TW on strengthening national standards, metrology and quality through 2030 and beyond; Resolution 66-NQ/TW on reforming lawmaking and enforcement; and Resolution 68-NQ/TW on developing the private sector.

Resolution 68-NQ/TW calls for cuts of at least 30 per cent in the time needed to process administrative procedures, in legal compliance costs, as well as fewer business conditions.

The amendments would also strengthen decentralisation in line with the two-tier local government model, with people and businesses at the centre.

The revised law would build on the existing framework while closing legal gaps, adapting to the new administrative structure and ensuring consistency with related legislation and international treaties.

At its core, the reform would shift the focus from controlling individual measuring instruments to ensuring the reliability of measurement results. It would also encourage greater participation by businesses and the mobilisation of other social resources, while the State would continue to invest in and ensure essential measurement infrastructure.

What are the three main policy pillars underpinning the draft Law on Measurement?

The draft law rests on three main pillars: digital transformation in metrology; strengthening the national measurement system and the role of businesses; and greater decentralisation coupled with administrative reform.

Under the first pillar, State management would shift from manual controls to data-driven, risk-based oversight, supported by digital platforms, shared databases and electronic records. Inspections would gradually move from pre-inspection to post-inspection.

The second would strengthen national measurement standards and infrastructure, with a focus on strategic technologies, new energy, the digital and green economies, research and innovation. Businesses would be encouraged to develop their own measurement capacity, while measurement assurance programmes would be enshrined in law for the first time.

Finally, the third pillar would clarify responsibilities and inspection powers under the two-tier local government model, while simplifying procedures and reducing business conditions. The draft also distinguishes between Group 1 and Group 2 measuring instruments, with different oversight regimes for each.

What are the main changes proposed in the revised Law on Measurement?

The key changes go beyond cutting red tape and mark a fundamental shift in the way metrology is managed.

The draft introduces self-declaration and self-responsibility for services involving Group 1 measuring instruments, while retaining State assessment and designation for Group 2 instruments subject to compulsory controls. It also gives legal status to measurement assurance programmes within organisations and businesses.

Under the new law, eight administrative procedures would be scrapped, including registration and certification requirements for measuring instruments and standards, as well as two procedures related to quantity marks.

These changes are expected to cut compliance costs by more than VNĐ300 million (US$11,500) a year, while maintaining safeguards for measurement accuracy, curbing commercial fraud and protecting consumers.

The Government approved the draft on June 23 and submitted it to the National Assembly Standing Committee three days later. It is expected to be passed in October. — VNS