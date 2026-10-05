Việt Nam seeks deeper security technology cooperation with Turkish partners

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang received Ahmet Osmanoglu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICT Investment, and Adalat Bakhishov, Chairman of ANVI Group, both from Türkiye, in Hà Nội on Monday, discussing ways to strengthen cooperation in security technology and industry.

Welcoming the Turkish business leaders, Quang said the Ministry of Public Security always attaches importance to cooperation with capable and experienced international partners to access advanced technologies and solutions in support of building a regular, elite and modern People's Public Security force.

He noted that some units of the Vietnamese ministry have recently visited Türkiye to study, experience and assess products and solutions developed by ICT and ANVI. Such exchanges have helped both sides better understand their respective capabilities, products, demand and potential areas for future cooperation.

The minister said his ministry is accelerating science – technology application, digital transformation and the modernisation of the People's Public Security force. It is also studying solutions for data integration, security monitoring and early warning of safety risks, as well as technologies to protect detention facilities against emerging security challenges.

To deepen practical cooperation, he suggested that ICT and ANVI facilitate engagement between Vietnamese ministry units and leading Turkish security-industry companies. The two sides could explore technology transfer and cooperation in producing equipment and vehicles serving national security, public order and safety.

He also proposed continued experience sharing and discussions on smart detention facilities, centralised management and operations, digital transformation and the use of artificial intelligence (AI), as well as solutions to enhance the security and safety of detention facilities and address emerging threats, including those involving unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The ICT and ANVI executives expressed their appreciation for the ministry's orientations in science – technology application, digital transformation and modernisation.

They affirmed their willingness to share experience and introduce suitable technological solutions, while exploring cooperation in areas of common interest, including security industry, detention-facility management and safety, data integration, AI applications and responses to emerging security challenges.

They voiced confidence that the initial exchanges will provide a foundation for more practical and effective cooperation with the Ministry of Public Security, contributing to stronger Việt Nam–Türkiye ties. — VNA/VNS