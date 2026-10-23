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Vietnam International Digital Week 2026 to take place in Quảng Ninh

October 23, 2026 - 17:49
Bilateral meetings between leaders of the Ministry of Science and Technology and international partners are also expected to be held on the sidelines of the event.
Vietnam International Digital Week 2026 will take place in Quảng Ninh City next week. — Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Science and Technology

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam International Digital Week 2026 (VIDW 2026) will take place from October 28 to 30 in the northern city of Quảng Ninh, bringing together around 500 domestic and international delegates.

Under the theme 'Smart Connectivity: AI Governance, Shaping AI Transformation', the event aims to strengthen policy dialogue, expand international cooperation, and promote research, development, transfer and commercialisation of strategic digital technologies.

Hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the event will feature three main groups of activities, including a high-level forum on strategic technologies, along with forums, conferences and workshops on international cooperation and networking, as well as an exhibition of outstanding technology products.

VIDW 2026 will begin on October 28 with a high-level opening session, followed by a ministerial roundtable.

The ASEAN-EU digital innovation forum, Việt Nam-Australia digital cooperation forum and other forums between Việt Nam and China, Japan will also be held as part of the program.

An exhibition on October 28-29 will showcase solutions involving AI, 5G, the Internet of Things, big data and strategic digital technologies, providing opportunities for businesses, research institutes and international partners to connect.

Bilateral meetings between leaders of the Ministry of Science and Technology and international partners are also expected to be held on the sidelines of the event.

Through the series of activities, VIDW 2026 aims to expand its network of partners, connect Việt Nam’s domestic technology ecosystem with the region and the world and mobilise resources for technology research, development and transfer. — VNS

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