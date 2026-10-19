France-supported training course on semiconductor development held for State officials

HÀ NỘI — Twenty-five officials from the Government Office, ministries and State agencies are taking part in a two-day training course on semiconductor production, under cooperation agreements between the governments of France and Việt Nam.

Taking place on Monday and Tuesday, the course aims to provide State officials with a foundational understanding of semiconductor technology and the manufacturing processes so they can make informed decisions about where to put State resources when developing a domestic semiconductor industry.

Participants take part in a theoretical class at the University of Science and Technology of Hà Nội (USTH) on Monday, followed by site visits to two chip manufacturing companies – Thang Long CNCTECH JSC and Qorvo Vietnam – and the Việt Nam National Multi-Project Wafer Centre on Tuesday, where they have the opportunity to engage with industry representatives.

A team of USTH faculty, chip technology experts, professionals from microchip design firms and international specialists, including those from France, conducted the training.

Speaking at the course opening ceremony at USTH on Monday, Nguyễn Công Thành, deputy director of the Department of Digital Transformation at the Government Office, stressed the role of semiconductor technology as one of the key driving forces for Việt Nam’s competitiveness and sustainable development, according to the Politburo's Resolution 57, and how State officials should be equipped with solid knowledge about the technology to make well-informed investment decisions.

“We understand that for policy advisors, the goal is not to become experts in semiconductor design and manufacturing within a two-day course,” he said.

“The objective is to grasp the core nature of the industry, identify bottlenecks within the ecosystem, evaluate the feasibility of investment proposals, and define the State’s role in fostering and facilitating this sector.

“I hope that through this course, participants will gain a deeper understanding of the necessary policy mechanisms, particularly regarding human resources, research infrastructure, pilot production capabilities and the integration of Vietnamese enterprises into the global semiconductor supply chain.”

Developing semiconductor technology is one of the high-level commitments between the French and Vietnamese governments, made during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Việt Nam in May 2025 and General Secretary and President Tô Lâm's visit to France in September 2026, said Romain Busuttil, Deputy Counsellor for Cooperation and Cultural Affairs at the Embassy of France in Việt Nam.

The French representative added that the training course is among the initiatives developed within the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established between the two countries in 2024.

“The training programme has been designed to help Vietnamese regulatory authorities, especially those at the central level, to develop a comprehensive understanding of the components of global value chains and the challenges inherent within them,” he said.

“Such knowledge and insight are necessary for them to effectively evaluate submitted proposals and projects, and to determine which initiatives should be prioritised for investment."

USTH rector, Professor Đinh Thị Mai Thanh, highlighted the university’s contribution to the development of high-quality human resources for Việt Nam, especially in the aviation sector, and expressed her hope that it will achieve similar success with the semiconductor industry.

"We believe that integrating training with practical application and fostering connections between the university and businesses are crucial, especially in the semiconductor field," she said.

She stressed how businesses should commission training programmes that align with their workforce needs to ensure students are prepared to meet the job market’s demands.

Professor Thanh added: "I expect the industry to request more tailored training courses from us, and I am confident that the [university’s] Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship will provide increasingly valuable training opportunities for learners, not only for students at USTH but also for those from other universities."

USTH is a public, international-standard university established in 2009 under a cooperation agreement between the French and Vietnamese governments. — VNS