Hà Nội digital platforms honoured at Vietnam Digital Awards

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People’s Committee has received an award for 'digital transformation excellence by a State agency' at the 9th Vietnam Digital Awards for two digital platforms it developed, iHanoi and HanoiWork.

The award ceremony took place in Hà Nội on Wednesday, during which 56 organisations, products, solutions and three outstanding individuals were recognised for their contribution to the country's digital transformation process, out of 467 entries submitted this year.

The iHanoi mobile application enables residents and businesses to interact with the Government online and access various urban services directly from their mobile phones.

The digital workspace platform HanoiWork has been deployed to manage workflows of 84,000 public servants and State employees across 180 State units in Hà Nội.

According to official data, the platform has increased public servants' productivity and reduced citizens' waiting time for certain administrative procedures from one or two hours down to 15 minutes.

The ceremony was organised by the Vietnam Digital Communication Association (VDCA) and the online magazine VietTimes, under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

First launched in 2018, through nine editions, the Vietnam Digital Awards have reached more than 46,000 agencies, organisations and businesses, received over 3,000 submissions, and honoured about 450 organsations, products, solutions and individuals.

Speaking at the event, VDCA chairman Nguyễn Minh Hồng, who is also head of the awards' Steering Committee, stressed that the theme of the awards this year was 'honouring real value – building the digital future'.

"The 2026 Vietnam Digital Awards place a greater emphasis on practical effectiveness, applicability and the broader impact of digital transformation models," he said.

"The awards go beyond merely celebrating technological innovation and also recognise how such technology benefits people and society. While acknowledging past achievements, they also champion initiatives with the potential to shape the future." — VNS