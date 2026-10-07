Scientists, experts discuss role of science and technology for sustainable development

GIA LAI — More than 60 domestic and international scientists, technology experts, diplomats and policymakers gathered in Quy Nhơn Ward, Gia Lai Province on Wednesday to discuss how to harness science and technology to promote sustainable development.

Themed ‘Science and Technology For Sustainable Development’, the conference was held by Rencontres du Vietnam Association and the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE), in coordination with the Gia Lai Province People’s Committee.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Trần Trung Tính said science and technology should not only be a key driver of economic growth, but also serve as a solid foundation for ensuring sustainable and inclusive development, putting people at the centre and protecting the living environment for future generations.

Việt Nam needs to build its research and development capacity, master technologies and promote innovation to achieve knowledge-based development, improve quality of life and enhance resilience to changes, while ensuring harmonious and sustainable social development, he said.

He emphasised the importance of training highly qualified workers, particularly scientists, and strengthening international cooperation to realise the sustainable development path.

Promoting the application of science and technology to sustainable socio-economic development must be based on closer links among the State, research institutes and universities and businesses, he said.

Professor Trần Thanh Vân, president of the Rencontres du Vietnam Association and ICISE director, said sustainable development cannot be built by scientists alone, but needs shared knowledge, trust and the will to act.

Vân expressed his hope that the discussions will lead to clear proposals and new partnerships.

The Politburo’s Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation has marked a major turning point by placing these topics at the heart of the country’s development, he said, adding that the resolution “has given great hope to scientists in Việt Nam and abroad”.

They are not only useful tools, but must also become a main base and a major force for Việt Nam's progress in this new era, he said.

“For us scientists, this is both a great chance and a duty. We wish to put our knowledge, our experience and our international links at the service of Việt Nam and of its people,” he said.

Former president of the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations Csaba Kőrösi highlighted the role of scientific foundation in addressing crises.

“We are facing the most multifaceted crises of the post-war history, the systemic crises that can be addressed successfully only through systemic changes, scientific evidence and methodology.

“In an increasingly insecure world, science is the only common language we have across borders, across stages and across generations. The success of a country, of a society, of humanity depends on how strong is the scientific foundation of the transition areas,” he said.

The conference featured roundtable discussions focusing on topics related to science, technology and contemporary development issues including science, diplomacy and policymaking, the future of sustainable chemistry, AI, nuclear energy and energy transition pathways in fast-growing economies. — VNS