Fifteen scientific initiatives recognised during National Innovation Day

HÀ NỘI — Fifteen scientific initiatives received awards from the Ministry of Science and Technology in Hà Nội on Sunday as the results of an annual contest looking to promote research and innovation in science and technology.

The '2026 Scientific Innovation' contest was launched on February 9 with the theme “Innovation for the Community”, aiming to honour initiatives that foster socio-economic development and deliver tangible value to the community.

It also supported the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

The contest drew nearly 700 entries, the highest number to date, of which over 80 outstanding products and solutions advanced to the finals.

Judges evaluated finalists based on their presentations, and the public voted on the contest's website.

The panel awarded prizes based on each presentation's score, and the entry with the most public votes received the 'most popular initiative' award.

Fifteen entries received awards during the National Innovation Day event on Sunday, comprising one first prize, three second prizes, two third prizes and two consolation prizes, as well as five prizes for corporate initiatives, one for a 'green initiative' and one for the 'most popular initiative'.

The first prize, valued at VNĐ100 million (US$3,800), went to a 'low-cost hyperspectral optical platform integrating edge computing and machine learning' named C-HySI by Châu Khắc Bảo Chương from RMIT University Vietnam, HCM City campus.

The 'most popular initiative', worth VNĐ10 million, went to an artificial intellgence (AI)-based tool that supports antibiotic prescription and monitoring of patients treated for bacterial infections, called DEEPMEDSP-AI, by a team from Saint Paul Hospital.

Three second prizes, worth VNĐ50 million each, went to the 'electromechanical combination safe' by Phạm Thành Long and Đoàn Xuân Trường from Thái Nguyên University of Technology, the 'BioPulse Insight' solution by a research team from the Hà Nội University of Science and Technology, and a real-time communication tool for the hearing impaired using AI and augmented reality (AR) technology, called SignSound, by Võ Nguyễn Đại Hiếu, a student from the University of Technical Education.

Two third prizes, worth VNĐ30 million, went to a 'clean' solution that converts rice husks into renewable energy, nanosilica, charcoal and fertiliser by Lê Hồn Nhiên and Hà Trúc Chí Nhân from the University of Science, Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City, and an eco-friendly biofilm for fruit preservation by a team of students from the Hanoi University of Natural Resources and Environment.

Two consolation prizes, worth VNĐ10 million each, went to a patient-specific bone implants technique using metal 3D printing technology by the Vinmec-VinUni Institute of 3D Technologies in Medicine, and a solution that integrates mineral-supplemented sugarcane bagasse ash in industrial-scale giant freshwater prawn farming by a group of students from Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm Secondary School in the Mekong Delta province of Đồng Nai.

The architectural solution 'Living Together When the Waters Rise' by Creative Architects, based in HCM City received the 'green initiative' prize, also valued at VNĐ10 million.

Five businesses receiving the corporate initiative awards each got a media support package worth VNĐ100 million on an online media outlet of the ministry. — VNS