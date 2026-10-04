Exhibition connects tech companies, researchers for societal development

HÀ NỘI — An exhibition of technological products and solutions convened at the National Convention Center in Hà Nội on Sunday as part of the National Innovation Day, featuring about 150 booths from dozens of domestic and international organisations and businesses.

Dr Đoàn Minh Huấn, Politburo member and director of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng and Minister of Science and Technology Vũ Hải Quân were among the high-level officials touring the exhibition.

As this year's National Innovation Day is themed on "Innovation - a driving force for societal development", the exhibition was designed to emphasise the importance of innovation as a key engine for growth across all industries, sectors and society.

It showcased technological products, solutions and innovation models developed by domestic and international enterprises, research institutes, universities and financial institutions, and created a space to foster experiential, networking activities and the exchange of new scientific and technological ideas.

It featured domestic participants such as the National Innovation Center, FPT, Rạng Đông, MISA and Meey Group, and international corporations including Samsung, Meta, Toshiba, NTT, GGGI, Bosch and JETRO.

The Government leaders and delegates were introduced to Việt Nam's notable technological products and solutions through live demonstrations at several booths.

Students and young visitors also had hands-on experience with the products and discussed their operating principles with the business representatives.

Also part of the National Innovation Day, two forums took place on Sunday afternoon to share knowledge and foster discussions on building an innovation ecosystem, namely the Forum on the Future of Science, Technology, Innovation and National Digital Transformation, and the Forum on Innovation in Finance and Banking.

Discussions centred on technology trends, resources for innovation, regional cooperation and connections among businesses, research institutions and investors, as well as the conditions necessary for the effective application of new technology and solutions in production, business operations and social life. — VNS