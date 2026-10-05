Science official stresses deadlines for key framework

HÀ NỘI — All agencies responsible for the implementation of the National Digital Architecture Framework must finish reviewing the equipment needed and their capabilities to align with the framework by January 29 next year, an official from the Ministry of Science and Technology has said.

Đặng Tùng Anh, deputy director of the Center for Technology and Digital Government, under the ministry's National Digital Transformation Department, stressed the deadline during a presentation at the ongoing National Innovation Day event in Hà Nội on Sunday.

The National Digital Architecture Framework is a new digital governance instrument, promulgated on July 29 in the Prime Minister's Decision No. 1125, to facilitate the national digital transformation process.

Its goal is to ensure interoperability and data sharing between digital governance systems at different levels across different State agencies and organisations.

Ministries, ministerial-level agencies, State organisations, as well as people's committees in provinces, cities and communes have been tasked with developing their own digital governance frameworks suitable for their functions and authority, while adhering to a unified structure of the national framework.

According to Decision No. 1125, they must finish reviewing, classifying and evaluating the existing components by January 29, 2027, with the review process roughly completed by November 30, Anh said.

"Priority is given to leveraging, standardising, integrating and upgrading existing components," Anh said.

"New components should only be developed or acquired when shared components are unavailable or existing ones fail to meet certain requirements."

They can rely on guidelines issued by the ministry in Official Dispatch No. 7234 on August 19, with three forms attached to help with the records and management of the components, he added.

"The core message is here to turn from framework to substantial implementation," Anh said.

"The national framework serves as the common standard, while Dispatch 7234 guides consistent creation and management of records."

By having these frameworks, equipment and digital components used for national digital transformation can be governed effectively throughout their entire lifecycles – from investment and procurement to service leasing and operations – with network-attached storage (NAS) and key performance indicators (KPI) serving as the main management and monitoring tools, Anh said. — VNS