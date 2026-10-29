US welcomes Việt Nam’s accession to Artemis Accords on space exploration

WASHINGTON DC — The United States welcomed Việt Nam’s accession to the Artemis Accords on space exploration, saying the move expands the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries into a new field.

Space exploration is entering a new era of discovery and opportunity, with growing importance for scientific advancement, economic growth and the technologies that will shape the future, the US Department of State said in a press release on Wednesday.

As the 78th signatory, Việt Nam joins a growing coalition of nations dedicated to space policy that will extend the reach of human discovery and innovation using safe, transparent and responsible space exploration and use. Việt Nam will help put these shared principles into practice as a committed partner in the peaceful and cooperative use of space.

According to the US Department of State, Việt Nam’s decision extends the US–Việt Nam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into a new frontier. Built on more than 30 years of cooperation, the partnership spans defence, economic, law enforcement, war legacy remediation and technological cooperation, while advancing peace, stability and prosperity in a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The US and seven other countries established the Artemis Accords in 2020 as a set of practical principles guiding responsible space exploration. The US Department of State and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) lead the US' outreach and implementation of the accords.

The signing ceremony for the Artemis Accords took place on the morning of October 28 as part of Việt Nam International Digital Week 2026 in Quảng Ninh City. Minister of Science and Technology Vũ Hải Quân represented Việt Nam and presented the document on the accession to US Ambassador Jennifer Wicks. — VNA/VNS