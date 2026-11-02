Big data, AI emerge as backbone of modern environmental management

HÀ NỘI — The development of an integrated database, modernisation of environmental monitoring networks and application of artificial intelligence (AI) are paving the way for proactive and timely environmental management based on scientific evidence.

Big data, AI, remote sensing and other digital technologies are playing an increasingly important role in modern environmental governance.

In response to urgent practical needs and legal requirements, the National Strategy for Environmental Protection to 2030 calls for stronger efforts in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

It also urges the development of modern, synchronised technical infrastructure, monitoring networks and environmental databases to enable proactive monitoring and emissions reduction.

Against this backdrop, the Environment Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) is carrying out 15 science and technology tasks under Politburo Resolution 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

The department has submitted to the MAE a proposed science and technology, innovation and digital transformation programme for the 2026–30 period.

The programme includes investment in an automatic, continuous water quality monitoring network, the second phase of investment in an air quality monitoring network and investment in, upgrading and modernisation of the Central and Central Highlands Regional Environmental Monitoring Centre.

Unmanned aerial vehicles have also been deployed to monitor and detect open burning sites and sources of construction dust at an early stage. During flights conducted from September to November 2025, monitoring results were forwarded to Hà Nội for follow-up action.

These applications demonstrate how technology can expand monitoring coverage, supplement field inspections and help identify pollution hotspots.

Connecting data

However, for technology to deliver its full potential, bottlenecks in infrastructure, connectivity and data quality must be addressed.

Digital transformation needs to move beyond digitising procedures towards strengthening the capacity to forecast, prevent and control pollution.

According to the Digital Transformation Department under the MAE, the effectiveness of digital transformation should not be measured solely by the number of digitised records or systems developed, but by their ability to address specific problems.

In environmental management, for example, linking monitoring data with information on emissions sources, production facilities and residential areas would give authorities a stronger basis for detecting anomalies, assessing their potential impact and preventing incidents.

By the end of this year, the Environment Department aims to complete and put into operation the national environmental information system and database, ensuring their integration and interoperability with national databases and enabling real-time data sharing.

The system will also be integrated with geographic information to develop environmental quality maps for public access, with implementation planned in major urban centres such as Hà Nội and HCM City.

Other priorities include continuing implementation of the national master plan for environmental monitoring, completing sector-specific databases and accelerating digital transformation in management, administration and administrative procedures.

The department has also proposed allocating resources to standardise and consolidate infrastructure, automate data backups, strengthen connectivity and interoperability among specialised databases and invest in appropriate AI infrastructure.

MAE Deputy Minister Lê Trọng Yên said: “Achieving the net zero emissions target by 2050 requires profound changes to Việt Nam’s growth model, production methods and resource use.”

“To meet this goal, a coordinated approach is needed to complete shared data infrastructure and standards, strengthen connections between monitoring networks, specialised databases and management systems, and improve analytical and forecasting capabilities while ensuring data security and reliability,” he noted.

According to Yên, when data flows seamlessly, technology is applied to meet practical needs and results inform decision-making, environmental management can shift from addressing consequences to preventing risks, and from isolated responses to evidence-based governance.

This is essential to turn the potential of big data and AI into tangible improvements in governance, helping control pollution, use resources more efficiently and realise Việt Nam’s green development goals, he added. — VNS