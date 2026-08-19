Cà Mau accelerates 100-day campaign for digital transformation

CÀ MAU — The southern province of Cà Mau is speeding up a 100-day campaign to tackle bottlenecks in digital transformation, improve public services, and create momentum for double-digit economic growth.

Launched on July 10, the campaign is part of efforts to implement the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57, issued in December 2024, which calls for breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

The southernmost province has identified 59 tasks across 10 areas, including institutions, digital infrastructure, data, digital platforms, online public services, the digital economy, digital society, human resources, funding and disbursement, and implementation discipline.

In Trần Phán Commune for example, authorities are seeking to increase the use of electronic certification and online processing of administrative documents.

The commune has also established mobile administrative service teams to visit hamlets and assist residents who have difficulty travelling to administrative offices.

In Vĩnh Phước Commune, authorities said all administrative documents are now received and returned online, while document digitisation has reached 100 per cent.

However, the commune said limited human resources and digital infrastructure remain key bottlenecks. It has called for upgrades to network infrastructure and equipment, and more training for specialised staff.

Nguyễn Minh Luân, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said agencies and localities are implementing the campaign with a strong sense of responsibility, with the heads directly supervising the work and taking responsibility for the results.

He said the 100-day campaign is not merely a technology initiative but a strategic tool to advance science, technology, and innovation and drive economic growth.

Cà Mau is also accelerating the disbursement of funds for science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

It plans to invest in IT infrastructure for Party agencies in 2025–28 and equip commune-level authorities with IT equipment.

In 2026, the province aims to review and standardise its data, address fragmented and poorly connected databases, develop data platforms, and improve the operation of the two-tier local administration system.

It also plans to apply artificial intelligence safely while strengthening cybersecurity. — VNS