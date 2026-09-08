1.16 tonnes of ketamine seized in Việt Nam’s largest-ever maritime drug bust

HÀ NỘI — Special forces have arrested nine suspects and seized nearly 1.16 tonnes of ketamine, marking the largest drug seizure at sea ever recorded in Việt Nam, authorities announced.

The record-breaking maritime operation, valued at an estimated VNĐ800 billion (US$32.5 million), was highlighted during a commendation ceremony held in Hà Nội on Monday.

The event was jointly held by the Ministry of Public Security, the Việt Nam Coast Guard, the Border Guard, and the Customs authority to honour outstanding forces involved in major anti-drug operations.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Long, Deputy Minister of Public Security, chaired the ceremony.

The maritime syndicate, designated Case 126MT, was intercepted on May 25, 2026, in the border waters between Việt Nam and Indonesia.

A joint task force led by the Việt Nam Coast Guard, with key operational participation from the HCM City-based Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command, raided the fishing vessel BT-92066-TS, uncovering 58 sacks containing 1,160 packages of ketamine disguised as tea bags hidden inside the vessel's double hull, along with 8,000 litres of unverified fuel oil.

Subsequent investigations revealed that ringleader Trần Ngọc Danh had attempted to use VNĐ1.2 billion ($48,700) in bribes through an intermediary, Nguyễn Văn Niềm, to retrieve the vessel and contraband before being apprehended while attempting to flee abroad.

Nine suspects have been formally indicted on charges including illegal drug transportation, giving bribes, and brokering bribes, with authorities recovering the full bribe amount.

The ceremony also detailed the results of Case 291T, a massive inter-provincial operation targeting a transnational ring smuggling drugs from Laos and Europe into Việt Nam.

Led by the Drug Crime Investigation Police Department (C04) alongside police forces across nine provinces and cities -- including Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, and Đắk Lắk -- the investigation dismantled a four-tiered trafficking network that handled over VNĐ150 billion ($6.1 million) in illicit transactions.

To date, authorities have arrested 740 suspects in connection with Case 291T, seizing over 103 kilogrammes of synthetic drugs and nine automobiles.

Prosecutors have initiated legal proceedings against 540 defendants across 212 cases.

Recognising these exceptional breakthroughs, Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà, and Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang issued letters of commendation to the participating task forces, including representatives from the leadership of the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command.

In addition, the Ministry of Public Security awarded merits to 55 outstanding collectives and individuals.

Addressing the security forces, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Long praised the bravery and multi-agency coordination of the task forces.

He asked relevant agencies to adhere strictly to a "cut supply, eliminate demand" strategy, enhance intelligence gathering on cyber-based drug networks, and expand investigations to bring all remaining masterminds to justice. — VNS