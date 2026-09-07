Việt Nam, Japan seek stronger cooperation in science, technology and digital transformation

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Japan will step up cooperation in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, with a focus on developing high-quality human resources and implementing joint research projects.

Deputy Prime Minister Lê Tiến Châu made the proposal while meeting Matsumoto Yohei, Japan’s Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT), at the Government Headquarters in Hà Nội on Monday.

Welcoming Matsumoto, who was appointed MEXT minister in October 2025 and reappointed in February 2026, Châu congratulated Japan on the UNESCO inscription of the Ancient Sites of Asuka and Fujiwara as a World Heritage Site.

Recalling his working visit to Japan in June, the Deputy PM said several areas of bilateral cooperation had made positive progress.

Regarding semiconductor human-resource development, Việt Nam’s Ministry of Education and Training and Ministry of Science and Technology were studying an appropriate mechanism to achieve the goal of training 250 PhD holders in semiconductors under the NEXUS Programme.

Deputy PM Châu asked the Japanese side to continue close coordination and facilitate access to support Vietnamese candidates participating in the programme.

In the Human Resources Development Scholarship (JDS) Programme, the Government issued Resolution No. 277/NQ-CP on August 6, 2026, concerning the signing of an exchange of notes.

Deputy PM Châu said that Việt Nam considered Japan one of its leading and long-term partners in pursuing its development goals in the new era.

He asked Minister Matsumoto to continue supporting a number of priority areas.

First, the two sides should effectively implement agreements reached by their leaders, increase the number and scale of jointly funded research projects under the NEXUS and Sakura Science Exchange programmes, and accelerate negotiations towards signing an agreement on the development of the Việt Nam–Japan University.

Second, Japan was encouraged to support training high-quality human resources in areas where Japan has strengths and Việt Nam has growing demand, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, high technology, high-speed railways, space and quantum technology.

Deputy PM Châu also asked Japan to support Vietnamese universities' participation in the 4th Japan–Việt Nam University Presidents' Conference, scheduled to be held in Japan in October.

Third, he called for more substantive bilateral cooperation in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation through concrete projects, including joint research, research and development (R&D), and the development of Việt Nam’s innovation ecosystem.

The two sides should also coordinate to organise the fifth meeting of the Việt Nam–Japan Joint Committee on Science and Technology, as well as a public-private cooperation forum bringing together the two governments and businesses on science and technology.

Fourth, Japan was encouraged to support Vietnamese-language and Vietnamese studies programmes in Japan and promote expanded teaching, research and exchange activities relating to Việt Nam at Japanese educational institutions.

Fifth, Châu called for stronger practical cooperation between localities of the two countries, alongside greater cooperation in culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

He particularly asked Matsumoto to continue supporting efforts to build a favourable, equal and friendly living and working environment for foreigners in Japan, including the nearly 700,000 Vietnamese people living in the country.

The Deputy PM also called for the continued organisation of Việt Nam–Japan festivals and the Việt Nam–Japan Localities Forum, which had been successfully held in Huế on September 6.

Matsumoto thanked Châu for his attention to and efforts in promoting bilateral cooperation, saying these efforts had contributed to practical results in relations between the two countries.

Alongside education and training, MEXT wished to strengthen cooperation with Việt Nam in science and technology, digital transformation and innovation, the Japanese minister said.

Matsumoto said that he would continue making further efforts to contribute practically to the Việt Nam-Japan relationship.

Châu expressed appreciation for the Japanese Government’s and MEXT minister’s longstanding attention, companionship and support for Việt Nam.

He said Việt Nam’s achievements had resulted from many factors, including cooperation with Japan. — VNS