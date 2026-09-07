Việt Nam, France explore new space technology cooperation opportunities

HÀ NỘI — Prof. Dr. Trần Hồng Thái, President of the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST), emphasised that the VNREDSat-1 satellite, a key achievement of Việt Nam-France scientific and technological collaboration, should be seen not just as Việt Nam’s first Earth observation satellite but also as a national capacity-building programme in the field.

The results achieved through the VNREDSat-1 programme are laying the groundwork for space technology cooperation to enter a new phase, towards developing next-generation satellite systems, strengthening training and technology transfer, and gradually enhancing Việt Nam’s technological capacity, Thái told the Vietnam News Agency.

According to him, during 2011-2013, VAST worked with Astrium, now Airbus Defence and Space, to organise an intensive training programme for a group of Vietnamese engineers in France and Việt Nam.

The satellite was successfully launched on May 7, 2013, and the system was officially handed over to Việt Nam for operation in September 2013. By 2026, as it enters its 14th year of operation, VNREDSat-1 continues to provide data, despite having an initially designed lifespan of five years. This is a highly noteworthy achievement, both in terms of the system’s durability and the operational capacity of the Vietnamese technical team.

During French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to Việt Nam from May 25-27, 2025, VAST, Airbus Defence and Space, and the French national space agency CNES signed a declaration of intent (DoI) to promote long-term cooperation in space technology and Earth observation satellites.

The declaration marked a transition to a new phase of cooperation, with the three sides agreeing to explore the development of a next-generation Earth observation system, drawing on advanced technologies developed under the CO3D (3D Optical Constellation) programme, and considering training and technology transfer under future programmes.

Building on the effectiveness of VNREDSat-1, Việt Nam and France are continuing to promote cooperation in the next phase, including a proposal for VNREDSat-2. The two sides have discussed technological options, resources and an implementation roadmap, with a view not only to developing a new-generation satellite but also to increasing Việt Nam’s level of participation and technological capabilities.

In the long term, Việt Nam aims to gradually master the technology for Earth observation satellites and satellite constellations, together with space data infrastructure. To achieve this goal, cooperation with countries possessing strong capabilities, such as France, Japan, Russia and China, as well as other suitable partners, is very important, Thái said.

The expert noted that experience from VNREDSat-1 shows that cooperation with France has delivered three simultaneous benefits. First, it has enabled access to a real-world technological system rather than merely theoretical knowledge. Second, it has helped build a pool of specialists maintaining their expertise over time. Third, it has created an ecosystem for exploiting data to meet the country’s specific needs.

Thái said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm’s official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit in Paris (from September 7 to 12) are of great importance to the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, which is built on a foundation of political trust and deep ties.

He expressed his belief that the visit will open up opportunities for substantive cooperation in science, technology and innovation, bringing into play France’s strengths, particularly in strategic and space technologies, in line with Việt Nam’s emerging development needs. The visit will also provide an opportunity for VAST to strengthen cooperation with French partners in research, training and technology development. — VNA/VNS