Vietnam Airlines adjusts Jakarta flights as volcanic ash disrupts travel

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines adjusted flights between Hà Nội and HCM City to Jakarta on September 7 after ash from Indonesia's Krakatau volcano disrupted air travel, while adding services to help passengers affected by cancellations a day earlier.

Indonesia's authorities said Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport was expected to resume operations from 3pm local time on September 7.

Vietnam Airlines said it planned four flights from Jakarta to Việt Nam on Monday afternoon. On the Jakarta-HCM City route, flights were scheduled to depart at 3.50pm and at 5.50pm. On the Jakarta-Hà Nội route, flights were scheduled to depart at 3pm and 4.50pm.

Flights to Jakarta were also scheduled, with flights from HCM City departing at 11.50am and 1.50pm, respectively. From Hà Nội, flights were scheduled to depart at 11.20am and 8pm.

The revised schedule was aimed at maintaining air links between Jakarta and Việt Nam while accommodating passengers whose journeys were disrupted.

Soekarno-Hatta International Airport was temporarily closed on September 6 because of volcanic ash from Krakatau. As a result, Vietnam Airlines flight VN634 from Jakarta to Hà Nội was unable to operate as scheduled.

Vietnam Airlines said passenger, crew and flight safety remained its top priority and that it would continue monitoring conditions in Jakarta and adjust its schedule if necessary.

The airline advised passengers travelling to or from Jakarta to check flight information on its website, mobile application and official communication channels before heading to the airport. — VNS