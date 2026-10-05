Việt Nam, Google seek closer cooperation on AI, digital economy

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng met Google Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy Cris Turner on Monday, calling for closer cooperation to develop Việt Nam’s digital economy and expand the reach of Vietnamese technology products in the global market.

At the meeting, Deputy PM Dũng praised Google’s contributions to Việt Nam in recent years, particularly its support in helping people and businesses access knowledge and develop skills, which he said had made significant contributions to the country’s digital transformation and development.

Stressing that science and technology, innovation and digital transformation are considered key drivers of growth in a new era of development, the Deputy PM said that Việt Nam is seeking deeper international integration in technology while making effective use of external resources for development.

With its market size, demographic structure and increasingly dynamic technology business community, Việt Nam has favourable conditions to become a regional hub for technology development and applications, Deputy PM Dũng said.

Việt Nam aims to establish partnerships that combine investment with research and development, technology transfer and high-quality human resource training, while strengthening domestic businesses and developing products with global value, the Deputy PM said.

Deputy PM Dũng called on Google to continue working with Việt Nam to build a dynamic and innovative digital ecosystem and help "Make in Vietnam" products and solutions expand into regional and global markets.

Việt Nam also welcomes and supports US investors, particularly those investing in science and technology and digital transformation, he stressed.

Deputy PM Dũng expressed his hope that the positive cooperation between Google and Vietnamese partners would continue to expand.

Cris said Google wanted to further strengthen its partnership with Việt Nam and make practical contributions to the Vietnamese people, particularly in supporting the country’s artificial intelligence (AI) goals.

He also discussed Việt Nam’s potential and prospects in AI, sharing information on the global landscape, Google's experience and possible areas of cooperation to help promote economic, trade and investment ties between Việt Nam and the US.— VNS