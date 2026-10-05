Techcombank CEO: AI becoming new operating foundation for banking

HÀ NỘI — Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer simply a supporting tool but is becoming a new operating foundation for banks, shaping how they operate, make decisions and serve customers, said Jens Lottner, CEO of Techcombank, at AWS Cloud and AI Day Hanoi 2026.

Under the theme “Building the AI-First Bank, Shaping the Future of Financial Services”, Lottner shared his vision of using AI responsibly to transform banking operating models, strengthen competitiveness and drive the next wave of innovation in financial services.

As one of the pioneers in data and AI adoption in Việt Nam, Techcombank has been steadily embedding AI into the core of its operations, decision-making processes and customer services. According to Lottner, AI is no longer simply a supporting tool, but a powerful engine for innovation and a source of sustainable competitive advantage for financial institutions.

“Put AI at the heart of how we work, while always keeping people at the centre of every decision. We use AI not to replace human potential, but to amplify capabilities, build on strengths and help each individual create greater value,” he said.

With this approach, Techcombank is placing AI at the centre of its operations while keeping people at the heart of everything it does. AI is being leveraged to strengthen employees’ capabilities, enable better decision-making, deliver more effective customer services and create increasingly personalised experiences.

To bring its AI-First strategy to life, Techcombank has made strategic, long-term investments in three critical foundations: digitalisation, data and talent.

The bank currently processes approximately eight billion data points every day, builds customer profiles with thousands of data attributes and operates dozens of AI models supporting business operations and risk management.

AI is now being applied across a wide range of critical areas, including enhancing the productivity of relationship managers (RMs), personalising products and services, supporting data-driven decision-making, strengthening risk management and expanding financial access for potential customer segments.

The bank is also accelerating the development of an integrated technology platform across its ecosystem, creating a strong foundation for AI to be deployed at scale and more seamlessly across its operations.

According to Lottner, the greatest value of AI lies not only in improving productivity, but also in creating entirely new capabilities for organisations.

AI enables banks to understand customers more deeply, anticipate their needs more accurately and deliver the right solutions at the right time. This, in turn, helps enhance customer experiences while creating new opportunities for sustainable growth.

Techcombank’s presence at AWS Cloud and AI Day Hanoi 2026 further reinforces its position as a pioneer in digital transformation and AI adoption in Việt Nam. Through its AI-First strategy, the bank is advancing towards a new-generation banking model in which technology serves as a powerful growth engine, while people remain at the heart of every innovation. — VNS