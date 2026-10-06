Bắc Ninh removes bottlenecks to complete national land database

BẮC NINH — The northern city of Bắc Ninh is making efforts to accelerate the completion of a national land database.

Phí Thanh Bình, deputy director of the Bắc Ninh Department of Agriculture and Environment, said the city will focus resources to cadastral surveying and mapping, land registration, preparation of cadastral records and the development of the national land database.

To achieve the Government’s target of building and completing the national land database, local authorities will order registration office and the People's Committees of communes and wards to urgently complete the remaining workload in localities that have not yet met their targets.

For cases that cannot be completed in 2026 due to objective reasons such as incomplete legal documentation, land disputes, failure to complete the issuance of land-use rights certificates or complicated changes, the task will continue in 2027 to ensure completion according to the roadmap assigned by the Government.

The city will also continue reviewing and standardising information on land users, cadastral records, land-use rights certificates, legal documents and missing data fields.

The city will also accelerate the digitisation of cadastral records, add scanned files, update newly generated data, regularly revise changes and improve data quality before synchronisation with the national land database.

To accelerate the updating and synchronisation of data with the national land database, Bắc Ninh will strengthen data-quality inspections while updating and synchronising data according to Group 1 criteria.

The city will shorten the processing time after communes and wards hand over data, ensuring that information is updated promptly and accurately and fully reflects changes in land status.

Progress in data synchronisation will be regularly monitored through the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s monitoring system, with technical errors promptly identified and addressed to ensure continuous and consistent updates across the entire system.

Bắc Ninh’s natural resources and environment sector will closely coordinate with relevant departments, agencies and organisations in sharing, accessing and verifying information to complete the land database.

The city will strengthen connections with the national population database and other specialised databases in accordance with regulations, ensuring that data is consistent, synchronised and effectively supports state management.

Bình added that during the final months of 2026, Bắc Ninh will focus on cadastral surveying and map revision, land declaration and registration, and database development in areas where no land database currently exists, following the principle of integrating tasks and building the cadastral map and entering the data into the database at the same time.

Alongside accelerating the signing of contracts with software providers to ensure adequate technical infrastructure, support tools and technical personnel for data standardisation, Bắc Ninh will mobilise local forces to accelerate the verification of land-user information.

The city will continue to reform methods of collecting information from residents while strengthening and assigning responsibilities to commune- and ward-level People's Committees and land-registration agencies to provide guidance, assistance, communication, and public outreach.

It also plans fo simplify administrative procedures and facilitate land registration for residents.

All get involved

Bắc Ninh is mobilising the entire political system and concentrating resources to accelerate cadastral surveying and mapping, data standardisation and the development of the national land database.

Recognising the importance of the land database as a key foundation for digital transformation and socio-economic development, Bắc Ninh has established a provincial steering committee and assistance team and assigned specific responsibilities to each member for particular areas.

The city's land registration office has established six teams and assigned 99 officials to work at all communes and wards, enabling them to promptly address difficulties and provide guidance on data cleaning and enrichment.

As of July 2026, a total of 478,204 land parcels had been collected and handed over, representing 86.7 per cent of the target for the phase and 40 per cent of the overall assigned target.

For 42 communes and wards in areas where no land database exists, Bắc Ninh has completed the selection of contractors for construction and supervision consultancy. Detailed surveying has been organised, with 21,530 out of 129,636 residential land parcels initially surveyed, equivalent to 16.6 per cent.

The completion of the land database cleanup has produced practical benefits in Bắc Ninh. Digital data has helped reduce reliance on paper records and accelerate the appraisal of land-registration applications, the issuance of land-use rights certificates and the registration of changes.

Digitalising cadastral records reduces the need for residents to resubmit documents that are already available in the system, increasing the proportion of fully online administrative procedures.

The standardised land database, developed in accordance with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s technical standards, is also ready to connect with the national population database, contributing to tax and financial administration, planning, and the development of a healthier real-estate market.

Cảnh Thụy Ward is one of the localities reporting notable results.

Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, vice chairman of the Cảnh Thụy Ward People’s Committee, said the locality had assigned specific targets to each working group and residential area while mobilising grassroots forces to review and collect information.

The steering committee and assiatnce team regularly monitored and urged progress. Data was handed over in batches so that the land-registration agency could check and update it continuously, rather than waiting until all work had been completed before transferring the data.

According to the chairman, implementation requires the participation of the entire political system, with residential-area-level forces playing an important role. However, difficulties remain because financial support has not always been provided in a timely manner, while changes to data-handover forms have also affected the compilation and monitoring of progress.

In Nam Sơn Ward, the work is being carried out according to specific task groups.

Nguyễn Hữu Phượng, deputy head of the ward's Division of Economy, Infrastructure and Urban Affairs and head of the assistance team, said the locality was following a rolling implementation approach, linking document collection with surveying, cadastral record preparation, and database development.

The work is carried out area by area, in coordination with residential groups, households and individuals to determine boundaries and collect documents for surveying and completing cadastral records, he said.

For database development, Nam Sơn Ward is implementing a 180-day project from July 3 to December 31, 2026.

According to Phượng, carrying out the work by residential group enables the locality to closely monitor progress, promptly address emerging issues, and prevent a large volume of work from accumulating toward the end of the project.

Phạm Hoàng Sơn, chairman of Bắc Ninh City People’s Committee, said Bắc Ninh considers the development of a land database that is 'correct, complete, clean, up to date and shared' to be a key task and an important data infrastructure supporting socio-economic development. Once the land database is completed, standardised and consistent land information will contribute to more effective State management, greater transparency, improved administrative procedures, and efforts to prevent corruption and misconduct.

Bắc Ninh aims to basically complete the development of its land database by October 2026.

After completion, the data will continue to be regularly updated and revised to ensure that it remains 'correct, complete, clean, and up to date', while enabling long-term connectivity, sharing and exploitation. — VNS