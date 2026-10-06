Phú Quốc races to complete APEC 2027 projects

AN GIANG — Phú Quốc is stepping up construction of major infrastructure projects to prepare for the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders’ Week, with the airport, conference complex, transport network and urban facilities being developed simultaneously.

The projects are designed to meet the requirements of the high-level event while creating a long-term foundation for Phú Quốc to develop as an international tourism, services and conference destination.

The Government has identified 21 key projects related to APEC preparations, with total preliminary investment estimated at about VNĐ137 trillion (US$5.4 billion).

The programme covers transport infrastructure, conference and exhibition facilities, accommodation, electricity and water supply, environmental infrastructure and urban development.

Airport and conference facilities

The expansion of Phú Quốc International Airport is among the most important projects for APEC 2027.

The project has an estimated investment of VNĐ22 trillion (US$870 million) and covers about 1,050ha.

It includes a new T2 passenger terminal, a VIP terminal, a second runway, taxiways, aircraft parking areas and supporting technical infrastructure.

The expanded airport is designed to meet ICAO 4E standards and handle a substantially larger number of international passengers and wide-body aircraft.

The new passenger terminal will increase the airport's capacity as Phú Quốc prepares to receive a large number of international visitors, including government leaders, officials, business representatives and journalists during the APEC summit.

A separate VIP terminal is being developed to serve senior leaders and high-ranking delegations.

The second runway, measuring 3,300 metres, is another important component. Additional taxiways and aircraft parking areas will improve the airport's ability to handle several flights within a short period.

Construction has accelerated throughout 2026. The main structural works of T2 have reached the final stage, while equipment installation, technical systems and interior works are continuing.

The first phase of the expanded airport is expected to become operational in April 2027, ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week.

The project is expected to strengthen Phú Quốc's international air connectivity well beyond the summit.

The APEC Conference and Exhibition Centre is the centrepiece of the event infrastructure.

The project has an estimated investment of VND21.9 trillion (US$860 million) and is being developed as a multifunctional complex capable of hosting high-level meetings, exhibitions, banquets, cultural programmes and international events.

The main conference and exhibition centre covers more than 157,000sq.m and includes conference rooms, exhibition spaces, restaurants, banquet facilities and supporting areas.

A major ballroom covering more than 11,000sq.m is designed to accommodate large-scale official functions and banquets.

The complex will also include a multifunctional performance hall and an international press centre.

The performance hall will host cultural and entertainment programmes associated with APEC, while the press centre will serve domestic and international media covering the summit.

Construction has entered the final stage, with the main structural works largely completed.

Equipment installation, interior finishing, technical testing and operational rehearsals are expected to continue before the summit.

The airport and conference complex are therefore being developed as interconnected components of the island's APEC infrastructure, requiring supporting transport and urban systems to be completed at the same time.

Transport and supporting infrastructure

Major road projects are being implemented to improve connections between the airport, conference centre, hotels and other key areas.

The ĐT.975 provincial road is one of the main transport projects. The route is about 20km long and will connect Phú Quốc International Airport with major areas in the south of the island.

The project has a preliminary investment of about VND2.5 trillion (US$98 million).

APEC Avenue is also being developed as a major access route to the conference complex.

The approximately 3km road has a planned width of 68 metres and will connect the conference area with surrounding urban and tourism developments.

Together with other upgraded roads, these projects are expected to improve traffic flows during the summit, when senior delegations, support staff, media representatives and visitors will need to move around the island while normal traffic for residents and tourists continues.

Phú Quốc is also preparing an urban railway system as part of its longer-term public transport development.

The first section is planned to connect Phú Quốc International Airport with the APEC conference area.

The planned route is more than 20km long and includes elevated, ground-level and underground sections, with several stations serving key areas.

The project has a preliminary investment of about VND9 trillion (US$355 million).

The railway is expected to provide an alternative to road transport during APEC, helping reduce pressure on the island's road network.

In the longer term, it could form part of a modern public transport system as the island's population and tourism industry continue to expand.

Transport improvements are being accompanied by upgrades to essential utilities, which are critical to ensuring that Phú Quốc can accommodate increased demand during and after the summit.

The Cửa Cạn and Dương Đông 2 reservoirs are among the major water-supply projects being developed to strengthen the island's water security.

The Cửa Cạn reservoir has a planned capacity of 7.5 million cubic metres and is designed to supply about 50,000cu.m of water per day. The Dương Đông 2 reservoir is also planned with a capacity of 7.5 million cubic metres.

The combined investment in the two projects is estimated at nearly VND4 trillion (US$158 million).

Electricity infrastructure is also being reinforced through new substations and transmission lines to ensure stable supplies for the airport, conference centre, hotels and residential areas.

Wastewater treatment and solid-waste management facilities are being developed alongside these projects to meet increased demand and strengthen environmental management.

Digital and urban infrastructure are another part of the preparations. Phú Quốc is developing smart-city systems and an integrated operations and monitoring centre to improve the management of transport, public services, security and urban infrastructure.

Several urban areas are also receiving upgrades to underground technical infrastructure. In An Thới, for example, an underground infrastructure project has an estimated investment of VND420 billion (US$16.6 million).

The underground installation of power and telecommunications systems is expected to improve the appearance of key urban areas while reducing risks to infrastructure during severe weather.

With these systems being developed alongside the event's main facilities, the APEC preparations are also accelerating investment in accommodation and urban development to meet demand from international visitors.

Investment creates long-term value

The preparations for APEC 2027 have triggered major investment in accommodation and mixed-use urban developments, adding another layer to Phú Quốc's infrastructure transformation.

Among the projects are the Bãi Đất Đỏ Mixed-use Urban Area and the Núi Ông Quán Mixed-use Ecotourism Urban Area.

The Bãi Đất Đỏ project covers about 88.4ha and has an estimated investment of VND64 trillion (US$2.5 billion).

The development is planned to include high-rise buildings, high-end hotels, commercial facilities and public spaces. Its location close to the APEC transport corridor is expected to make it strategically important to the event.

The Núi Ông Quán project covers more than 21ha and has an estimated investment of VND5.55 trillion (US$219 million). It is expected to provide about 5,200 serviced apartments.

The two projects are expected to increase accommodation capacity on the island, helping meet demand from delegates, officials, business representatives, journalists and visitors during APEC.

More broadly, the scale of the preparations means that APEC is acting as a catalyst for a wider transformation of Phú Quốc's tourism and urban infrastructure.

The expanded airport is expected to strengthen international air connectivity, while the conference and exhibition complex will provide a new venue for international meetings and events. Improved roads and public transport infrastructure will enhance connections between major areas, while new accommodation and mixed-use developments will expand the island's capacity to host international visitors.

Investment in electricity, water, wastewater treatment, waste management and digital infrastructure will also address the needs of Phú Quốc's growing tourism and urban economy.

With APEC 2027 approaching, authorities and investors are entering a critical period of construction, equipment installation, testing and coordination. The immediate priority is to ensure that key facilities are completed and fully operational before international delegations arrive.

For Phú Quốc, however, the preparations extend beyond the summit itself.

The airport, conference centre, transport network and supporting infrastructure are expected to provide a long-term platform for international tourism, conferences, investment and services, potentially giving the island a broader economic base after APEC 2027. — VNS