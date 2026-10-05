Small drones, big effects

HCM City police have arrested 12 suspects accused of running an organised cat theft and trafficking network, with the group allegedly stealing and selling around 2,700 cats. Operating mainly at night, the suspects reportedly used fish bait and traps to catch cats from residential areas.
Việt Nam is expanding its policy framework for strategic technologies, opening government-backed programmes to startups and smaller firms while developing shared infrastructure for artificial intelligence and controlled testing of emerging technologies.
Positions considered suitable for their health, experience and skills include security guards, customer service and consultancy staff, kitchen workers and assistants, cleaners, handicraft producers, hourly domestic helpers and other part-time roles.